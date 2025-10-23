Victoria McGloin: Body recovered from the River Dee during search for missing Aberdeen woman
A body has been recovered from the River Dee amid a search for a missing Aberdeen woman.
Victoria McGloin, 46, was last seen around 4pm on Sunday in the Hardgate area of the city.
Police have now confirmed they have recovered a body of a woman from the River Dee.
Formal identification is yet to take place but officers have said Victoria’s family has been made aware.
Police have said there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.
They added that a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
A police spokesperson said: “We can confirm that the body of a woman has been recovered from the River Dee in Aberdeen.
“Formal identification is yet to take place, however the family of Victoria McGloin, reported missing from the city on Sunday, October 19, has been made aware.
“There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”