Kate Kenyon is the owner of Sobr in Aberdeen, Scotland's first sober bar. | The Scotsman

Scotland’s first and only sober bar opens in Aberdeen today, with owner Kate Kenyon hoping to give those who don’t drink their very own safe space.

Sobr, Scotland’s first alcohol-free bar, will open its doors in Aberdeen today.

Located on Thistle Street in the city centre, the new venue from local entrepreneur Kate Kenyon has caused quite a stir since it was announced earlier this year.

“There are definitely people who aren't going to want to come here, ever. They don't get the point, and you know what? That's absolutely fine,” says Kate. “We're not here to tell people not to drink alcohol in the slightest.”

Her main goal in creating Sobr is to provide those who don’t - or can’t - drink with a safe space to enjoy a night out.

Sobr will be ‘safe space’ for those who don’t drink

“One of my very close friends had an unhealthy relationship to alcohol and about a year and a half ago I kind of went on that journey, with her, of sobriety,” Kate says.

“We just never felt that there was that effort, or attention to detail, or the specialness that comes with creating a cocktail for other people. We didn't feel like we were being thought about - it was just a bit of a nuisance.”

The 17th Century, Sobr's non-alcoholic twist on a 20th Century. | The Scotsman

But while being inclusive is important, Kate also opened Sobr for others like her, who need to restrict their alcohol intake for health reasons.

“When I was 19 and a student, I was going out quite a lot and my kidney failed. Alcohol wasn't the sole reason, but it was a significant cause and my body couldn't handle it as well as everybody else,” she explains.

“So I just wanted a sort of place where people felt really included, they felt safe, they were actually thought about, they were cared for.”

Kate adds: “People who don't drink, for whatever reason, they're not just a secondary customer. They're the prime customer and the focus is on them. It's about making them feel special when other places necessarily aren't.”

Inside Sobr in Aberdeen, Scotland's only sober bar. | The Scotsman

It’s one of the reasons why Kate dismisses those who are keen to point out the existence of restaurants and cafes, with many questioning the purpose of a sober bar.

“We're here for people who haven't been included before,” Kate says.

“We did have a comment of we are excluding people who do want to drink, but there are so many options for people who do want to drink, but there's nowhere for people who don't want to drink to go. We are that option.”

You'd be forgiven for mistaking Sobr for a regular bar on first glance. | The Scotsman

As for if she’s hoping to change the minds of critics, Kate says: “I think that people who have [left] the negative comments are still so intrigued by what we're doing, and so intrigued to taste the drinks and actually see if they're worth it or not. Even if they're against us, they're probably still going to come.”

Alcohol-free Aberdeen bar to serve health boosting ‘cocktails’

To launch, Sobr will offer patrons a choice of around 6 “cocktails” - not mocktails due to the presence of non-alcohol alternatives - as well as non-alcoholic wine, spirits, beer, cider and even shots.

Even without alcohol, the cocktails on offer will include ingredients, such as valerian and ashwaganda, which can help alter moods or boost health.

The Karma Bites Back is a non-alcoholic take on the pickleback shot, made only with apple cider vinegar and coke, topped with a pickle. | The Scotsman

That thoughtfulness also extends to where Sobr sources its selection of drinks from, with many key ingredients coming from Scottish companies such as Sour Power Vinegars or A.S Apothecary.

Then there’s the many hooks and nooks for bags and coats inside the beautifully designed 22-seater venue - which was inspired by its previous use as a florist shop - so guests won’t have to worry about their belongings behind stomped on.

Plus, Kate points out that Sobr doesn’t only need to serve those on a night out. With its opening hours from 2pm until 10pm, Wednesdays through Saturdays, the owner highlights that the venue could even be a spot for parents on the school run or new mums.

It’s even dog friendly.

Sobr even offers dog-friendly drinks. | The Scotsman

‘It's time Aberdeen was at the forefront,’ says owner of Scotland’s only sober bar

Originally from Turriff and having spent the majority of her life in Aberdeen, Kate always wanted to open Sobr in the city.

“I did move to Edinburgh for a very brief time and I love Edinburgh, I think it's a thriving city. But Aberdeen always gets missed out for a lot of stuff. We're always the last to get something and I thought, 'you know what? why can't we be the first to do something for a change?’,” she explains.

“We've had a really hard time just with the way things have been in the last sort of decade, and I do genuinely believe that the city is turning around.

Sobr can be found at 39 Thistle Street, Aberdeen. | The Scotsman

“There's so much going on right now with the beachfront, with Union Street, with [Union Terrace Gardens] - there's so much regeneration, so much life coming back into the city. It will take a couple of years for us to get there, but we're going to be I think a thriving hub within Scotland and I think having something like this is going to draw people in.”

Kate adds: “I think it's time that Aberdeen was at the forefront of something.”