Aberdeenshire crash: Pensioner, 86, dies in hospital after being 'hit by van' in Fraserburgh car park
A woman has died after being hit by a van in a Fraserburgh car park.
Emergency services were called to Albert Street around 12pm on Thursday to a crash involving a woman and a white Mercedes Sprinter van.
The woman, 86, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and died on Sunday, November 2.
Police have named her as Kathleen Reid. Her family have asked for privacy.
Enquiries ongoing to establish full circumstances of crash
Sergeant Dave Cooper said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who has died and they have asked for privacy at what is a very difficult time for them.
“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
“We are asking anyone who can assist with our investigation who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.
“If you can help or have dash-cam footage, please call us on 101, quoting incident number 1348 of Thursday, October 30.”