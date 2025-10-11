A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident on Friday night.

A man has been arrested after two people were allegedly assaulted at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, with the hospital’s A&E evacuated as a result of the incident.

A large backlog of patients was being dealt with by NHS Grampian today, following the incident on Friday at 5.30pm. Police and fire services attended the scene.

The hospital’s emergency department was cleared before it reopened later in the evening.

On Saturday, police said a 37-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police Scotland said: “Emergency services were called around 5.30pm on Friday, October 10 and two people were treated at the scene.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

The hospital urged patients to resist going to A&E unless it was a true emergency.

Chief executive Laura Skaife-Knight said earlier: “We are currently dealing with a large backlog of patients as a result and, as always, would ask patients only attend the department in an emergency.

“It is vital patients phone NHS 24 on 111 before attending at the ED – unless the situation is life threatening, for instance a suspected stroke or heart attack, in which case you should call 999.