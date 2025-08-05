Enquiries to establish the full circumstances remain ongoing.

A 25-year-old man has died after being found injured on an Aberdeen street.

Police were called to Skene Street at around 3.10pm on Sunday after a report of a man being found injured.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he later died on Tuesday.

Enquiries to establish the full circumstances remain ongoing.

‘Increased police presence’ in the area over the coming days

Detective inspector Andrew Machray said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this time.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances and there will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days.

“We’d like to thank the public for their assistance with our investigation so far and would encourage anyone with information or concerns to contact police or speak to local officers in the area.