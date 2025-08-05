Aberdeen: Man, 25, dies days after being found injured on Scots street
A 25-year-old man has died after being found injured on an Aberdeen street.
Police were called to Skene Street at around 3.10pm on Sunday after a report of a man being found injured.
He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he later died on Tuesday.
Enquiries to establish the full circumstances remain ongoing.
Make sure you keep up to date with news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.
‘Increased police presence’ in the area over the coming days
Detective inspector Andrew Machray said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this time.
“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances and there will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days.
“We’d like to thank the public for their assistance with our investigation so far and would encourage anyone with information or concerns to contact police or speak to local officers in the area.
“Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 1991 of August 3.”