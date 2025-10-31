Aberdeen crime: Boy, 15, charged in connection with 'disturbance' that left two men in hospital

Ena Saracevic
By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Published 31st Oct 2025, 07:45 GMT
The Scotsman Bulletin Wednesday October 29 2025 #Politics
Enquiries remain ongoing into the city centre incident

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with an Aberdeen disturbance that left two men in hospital with serious injuries.

The incident happened on the city’s Bon Accord Street around 3.05am on Sunday.

Two men, aged 20 and 18, were taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

Two men were taken to hospital.placeholder image
Two men were taken to hospital. | John Devlin

Officers said enquiries into the disturbance remain ongoing.

A 16-year-old male was previously arrested and charged in connection with attempted murder. He was due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, October 27.

