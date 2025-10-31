Aberdeen crime: Boy, 15, charged in connection with 'disturbance' that left two men in hospital

Enquiries remain ongoing into the city centre incident

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with an Aberdeen disturbance that left two men in hospital with serious injuries.

The incident happened on the city’s Bon Accord Street around 3.05am on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two men, aged 20 and 18, were taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

Two men were taken to hospital. | John Devlin

Officers said enquiries into the disturbance remain ongoing.

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.