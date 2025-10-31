Aberdeen crime: Boy, 15, charged in connection with 'disturbance' that left two men in hospital
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with an Aberdeen disturbance that left two men in hospital with serious injuries.
The incident happened on the city’s Bon Accord Street around 3.05am on Sunday.
Two men, aged 20 and 18, were taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.
Officers said enquiries into the disturbance remain ongoing.
A 16-year-old male was previously arrested and charged in connection with attempted murder. He was due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, October 27.