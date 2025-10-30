Benbecula incident: Boy, 9, airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by car

Rachel Fergusson
By Rachel Fergusson

Live Reporter

Published 30th Oct 2025, 14:01 GMT
Shocking aftermath of fire which ravaged 400-year-old fishermen's storehouse
Medical staff said the boy’s condition is stable.

A nine-year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car on the small island of Benbecula in the Outer Hebrides on Wednesday.

Officers said the boy was struck at around 4.40pm by a Mitsubishi car whilst crossing the B892 in Balivanich.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They said sustained “serious injuries” and was flown to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow where he remains for treatment.

Want the latest news and top stories from across Scotland landing directly on your phone’s lock screen? Sign up to our WhatsApp News Channel

Medical staff describe is condition as serious but stable. The driver of the car was not injured.

Sgt Christopher Donaldson said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area around the time, especially those who have dashcam, as footage captured may assist our investigation.

The boy was flown to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow placeholder image
The boy was flown to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow | contributed

"We believe a brown car passed the child, who was with his young friend at the time, just prior to the incident. We'd be grateful if that driver would contact police as well."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Information can be passed to police via 101. Witnesses should quote incident number 2214 of Wednesday October 29 when calling.

The road remains closed to allow officers to carry out their investigation. There is a local diversion in place.

Related topics:HospitalBenbeculaGlasgowPoliceEmergency response
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice