Medical staff said the boy’s condition is stable.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A nine-year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car on the small island of Benbecula in the Outer Hebrides on Wednesday.

Officers said the boy was struck at around 4.40pm by a Mitsubishi car whilst crossing the B892 in Balivanich.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said sustained “serious injuries” and was flown to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow where he remains for treatment.

Medical staff describe is condition as serious but stable. The driver of the car was not injured.

Sgt Christopher Donaldson said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area around the time, especially those who have dashcam, as footage captured may assist our investigation.

The boy was flown to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow | contributed

"We believe a brown car passed the child, who was with his young friend at the time, just prior to the incident. We'd be grateful if that driver would contact police as well."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Information can be passed to police via 101. Witnesses should quote incident number 2214 of Wednesday October 29 when calling.