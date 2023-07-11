Save £650 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 this Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day has gotten even better thanks to this incredible Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 deal. This sophisticated folding smartphone, usually priced at £1,649, is now available for a massive 39% discount, bringing the price down to £999 – the biggest price drop we’ve ever seen on this foldable smartphone. Ready to experience the future of smartphones? Grab this amazing deal today.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4: £999.00 | 39% OFF | Lowest price ever on Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5G is not your average smartphone. When you unfold this unique device, you're greeted with a massive 7.6-inch display. It's like having a mini tablet in your pocket. And the best part? It's easy to use. There's no camera notch on the screen like on an iPhone, giving you an uninterrupted view of your favourite movies, photos, or games.
The Z Fold4 is also geared towards productivity. The Multi View feature lets you toggle between texts, emails, and apps on the expansive main screen. With the Taskbar and App Pair feature, you can switch between windows quickly and launch up to three apps simultaneously on one screen.
Tough and Water-Resistant
Just because it folds doesn't mean it's fragile. Foldable phones have come on leaps and bounds over the past few years, and the Z Fold4 benefits from that. It’s, crafted with materials that can withstand daily wear and tear. From the glass to the metal, it's one of the toughest foldable smartphones Samsung has ever created. Plus, it's water-resistant so that a little rain won't dampen your day.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 offers a glimpse into the future of smartphones with its innovative folding design, multitasking capabilities, and durable construction. If you've been waiting for the right time to experience this technological marvel, this Prime Day deal might be the perfect opportunity. Get it before it’s gone at Amazon for £999. The previous iteration is also available at a steep discount, but we still recommend the latest Z Fold4 model. Experts have reviewed it well, with four and 5-star reviews on major sites. As a bonus, this deal gives you 6 months of Disney+ free.
