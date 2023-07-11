Save £650 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 this Prime Day

If you've been thinking about diving into the world of foldable smartphones, then this great Amazon Prime Day deal to tempt you.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Amazon Prime Day has gotten even better thanks to this incredible Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 deal. This sophisticated folding smartphone, usually priced at £1,649, is now available for a massive 39% discount, bringing the price down to £999 – the biggest price drop we’ve ever seen on this foldable smartphone. Ready to experience the future of smartphones? Grab this amazing deal today.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5G is not your average smartphone. When you unfold this unique device, you're greeted with a massive 7.6-inch display. It's like having a mini tablet in your pocket. And the best part? It's easy to use. There's no camera notch on the screen like on an iPhone, giving you an uninterrupted view of your favourite movies, photos, or games.

The Z Fold4 is also geared towards productivity. The Multi View feature lets you toggle between texts, emails, and apps on the expansive main screen. With the Taskbar and App Pair feature, you can switch between windows quickly and launch up to three apps simultaneously on one screen.

Tough and Water-Resistant

Just because it folds doesn't mean it's fragile. Foldable phones have come on leaps and bounds over the past few years, and the Z Fold4 benefits from that. It’s, crafted with materials that can withstand daily wear and tear. From the glass to the metal, it's one of the toughest foldable smartphones Samsung has ever created. Plus, it's water-resistant so that a little rain won't dampen your day.