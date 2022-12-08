Top 16 Christmas presents for mum - all of the best gift ideas that mum will love to unwrap on December 25

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The cardinal rule of gift shopping for women is to remember - first and foremost - that they’re people. There’s no magical ceremony that happens that means they’re instantaneously interested in nothing but flowers, smellies and aprons for the rest of their life (though there’s nothing wrong with any of those products, well chosen).

How to find a thoughtful present for a woman

Essentially, the key to shopping for your woman is the key to shopping for anyone - think about what they enjoy doing when they’re not busy running their lives. Mothers, sisters, and wives come in every mode: book lovers, bikers, fitness freaks, keen cooks, outdoor explorers, homebodies, all of the above and more.

We’ve rounded up a selection of gifts designed to pamper, entertain and delight - there’s something here to delight every type of mother, wife, or sister this Christmas.

Please note - there are some gifts, such as the White Company PJs and the Vieve red lipstick, that have been kept in from last year’s gift guide for women. Classics are classics, these are our favourite examples of the items we have found, and we feel no need to come up with a newer version for the sake of modishness. They’re brilliant - they deserve continued inclusion.

Public Rec Here to There Leggings gym bunnies £110.00 Buy now Buy now It’s a crowded market, the world of gym gear, but when it comes to style, comfort, and high performance, we always reach for our Public Rec leggings. Yes, they’re not the cheapest option, but they’re far and away the best: comfortable, with no roll-up or bunching at the waist. Flattering on every kind of figure. Soft as lambskin to pull on, sweat-wicking, and can withstand a HIIT workout as easily as heavy weights session. If she’s a gym rat, she’ll adore these.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 thumping beats and cool tunes £17.00 Buy now Buy now Know a lady who loves music, or tuning out to a great podcast? Be it for commuting or a trip to the gym, these noise-cancelling wiresless earbuds from sound experts Sennheiser will provide her with excellent sound - and block out unwanted noise. Your options are endless when it comes to wireless earbuds, but Sennheiser is marked out by one thing - sound quality. It’s outstanding. Whatever the genre, our tester was blown away by how good everything sounded. Playback is incredibly crisp and balanced. Pump up the volume and there’s markedly little distortion. Even cooler: Sennheiser Momentum 3’s active noise cancellation is adaptive. The earbuds’ have built-in microphones, which are used to automatically adjust the ANC levels depending on how loud your surroundings are. An impressive set of earbuds.

One4all Gift Card flexibility £10.00 Buy now Buy now A gift card, you say? How revolutionary. But look, sometimes there are people - a sister-in-law you don’t know well yet, a colleague - you want to get a little something for without having a fair idea what. The reason the One4All Gift Card warrants inclusion is that it can be spent in over 50,000 outlets, and by over 130 high street brands. That means whatever her tastes or interests she’ll be able to find something to tickle her - from the likes of Boots, John Lewis, H&M or Argos. The amount on the card can be checked online and you can load it up with between £10 or £120.