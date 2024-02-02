Plans for the site, which are due to be discussed by councillors on 7 February, would create a 129-room, carbon net zero hotel, capable of attracting top international hotel brands. Planning officials have recommended the scheme for approval by members of the local authority’s development management sub-committee when it meets next week.

The existing site at Shandwick Place

Over the past four years, urban regeneration specialist Chris Stewart Group (CSG) – along with its joint venture partner on this project, Souter Investments – have assembled seven historic properties on the corner site, which faces onto the Johnnie Walker Experience on Princes Street.

The construction and refurbishment activities associated with development are anticipated to stimulate economic activity within a range of professional service sectors. An economic impact assessment carried out by Biggar Economics estimates that, during the construction phase, the proposed development could generate £7.9 million GVA (gross value added) and 139 job years in the city of Edinburgh.

The current area between buildings will be converted into a courtyard

Once the development becomes operational, economic activity will be generated by those employed to run the hotel and from the day-to-day turnover. Furthermore, there will be additional spending and employment in the economy generated by guests staying at the hotel. This includes tourism spending in the local economy at businesses such as retail shops and restaurants. Combining the impact from hotel operations and tourism spending, the proposed development is expected to generate a total economic impact of £7.4 million per annum GVA and support 384 jobs annually in the city of Edinburgh.

An image of the finished courtyard

Chris Stewart, CEO of CSG, said: “These buildings are of historical note and are in a prime location, but they’ve suffered from chronic underinvestment and misuse over recent years. Our aim is to combine them in one refurbished block, creating a high-quality development that does justice to these buildings and their position within the world heritage site.

“We are excited by the opportunity to add to Edinburgh’s attractiveness as a destination by bringing these historic buildings back into use and providing them with a sustainable, long-term future.

The interior of one of the under-used buildings as it is now

“Breathing new life into historic buildings is our passion and this project’s viability relies on the buildings being interconnected. As a business focused predominantly on complex projects involving listed assets, often with sensitive heritage considerations, we are very mindful of our responsibilities to protect and enhance the properties we invest in. We take time to understand the properties we develop, referring to historical records to ensure we respect and reinforce their heritage.

A CGI of the interior of the net zero hotel planned for the site

“Crucially, we are committed to regenerating and reusing these buildings in a way that enables a carbon net zero operation once they are up and running. We will also repair and redeploy much of the existing fabric and materials, which minimises waste and energy use as well as retaining the character of the properties.”