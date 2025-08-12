The M3 Competition is Peak BMW - and the Touring estate version makes for an amazing family car | BOTB

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

BOTB is giving away a 500bhp BMW M3 for just 19p per ticket – with only days left to enter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BOTB is famed for its relentless dream car giveaways, and every now and again it drops a crazy deal on tickets for a genuinely life-changing prize.

This time it's a BMW M3 Competition Touring M, a car with over 500bhp and a 0-60 time of just 3.6 seconds.

This particular car is a 2023 model with only 12,000 miles on the clock and it's finished in a stunning sleek black which reacts beautifully to its muscular bodywork.

The contrasting orange interior is a particular highlight of this particular vehicle | BOTB

Tickets to win this special car cost just 19p, and there are now just three days left to go, with only a few tickets sold - so don't be surprised if you visit the BOTB website and find them discounted.

As with all BOTB dream car giveaways, you don't need to accept the car if you win. If you'd rather, you can opt for a cash prize instead. And this time it's £53,000.

Obviously, most entrants will choose to buy more than one ticket, and you might as well for that price. And the more tickets you buy, the more chances you have of winning the car.

All you have to do is click here to go to the deal page.

Sign up or login, buy a ticket or opt for a monthly subscription, and sit back and hope for a phone call.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133