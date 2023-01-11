Women’s waterproof, thermal winter running gloves, from Berghaus, Rab, Proviz

Save your fingers from the cold with our pick of the best warm and weatherproof gloves for female runners

Best running gloves for women from Berghaus, Rab, Proviz

Warm gloves are absolute essential for most of the year in Britain, and even in summer a stiff wind can swiftly turn your hands to blocks of ice when you’re out in the elements. You probably already own a few pairs of generic gloves for winter walks, gardening and time in the outdoors, but if you’re a runner, you may not have considered getting some running-specific protection for your mitts to help you tackle those cold weather trails.

Best women’s running gloves at a glance

Whether you’re an experienced long-distance runner or are just vowing to do Couch to 5k this year, you’re going to need warm but breathable running kit that’ll help you get motivated to get outside in all conditions - and gloves are an absolutely essential bit of a runner’s outfit in cold winter weather. We’ve rounded up our eight favourite pairs for runners, and have options for most budgets.

What should I look for in running gloves?

There’s more variety out there for runners than you might think. Warm gloves with touchscreen-compatible fingers are a time saver, and are great for runners who like to navigate on their phone to new places or stop to check their stats on their smart watch.

Love to run rain or shine? Try a fully waterproof pair - if you’ve never owned waterproof gloves before and spend a lot of time in the elements they can be a revelation, keep you happily running for longer. Warm fleece gloves may not be waterproof but are cosy and comforting on dry, icy days, while brightly-coloured reflective gloves will help keep you safe at night. You can also buy thin ‘liner’ gloves – these are the most breathable option for warmer winter days, and can even be worn underneath thicker gloves if you’re running in really icy temperatures.

Fingers should feel comfortable and roomy but without too much space at the top of each finger. Look for a snug but not restrictive cuff and check you can make a fist without feeling any tightness. Glove sizes vary a lot by brand, so don’t assume that just because you’re a medium in one pair you’ll be the same for another.

You’ll see that some brands sell their gloves as unisex products and that others market gloves for men or women. In our experience, women without unusually small hands will do just as well wearing men’s gloves – just plump for a small or medium size.

The North Face Shelbe Raschel Etip gloves Best For comfort £45.00 Hate stiff, restrictive gloves? Get your mitts on the Shelbe Raschel Etip gloves – they're so soft and flexible to wear that you may forget you've got them on. These liner-style gloves are great for running, as they have some breathability. We love the deliciously soft fleecy lining – it's a pleasure popping these gloves on on a cold morning. Touchscreen-compatible fingertips mean you don't have to whip them off to check your phone mid-workout, and a water-resistant treatment will keep light rainfall from soaking your hands. A toggle makes these gloves easy to store together, too.

Columbia Trail Summit Glove Best For cold conditions £20.00 While thick, insulated gloves are ideal for when the temperature drops to minus digits, they're overkill for runners, as they're likely to make you sweat. For keeping warm but feeling cool when temperatures drop, pick a breathable, windproof glove such as Columbia's Trail Summit. It boasts Columbia's own-brand Omni Heat thermal reflective material as an inner layer, which uses tiny silver dots to reflect back body heat and warms hands very effectively while still staying breathable. These softshell gloves block wind well, and elasticated wrists further trap in heat and keep cold air out. Reflective detailing is handy for night-time running, and different sizes are available.

Rab Flux Liner Gloves Best For liner gloves £17.00 Good liner gloves are the bit of outdoor kit you never knew you needed. We've been using the same pair of Rab liner gloves for a few winters now, and reckon they're worth their weight in gold. These light, stretchy gloves are thin, breathable and very comfortable – wear them alone on warmer spring days or stick them underneath thicker gloves for really bitter winter conditions. These Flux Liner gloves feel well-made, and the soft fleecy lining inside is a treat in cold weather. The thicker cuff stops wind well, and help the liners to stay put under larger gloves. It's a pity they don't clip together for easier storage if you whip them off mid-run. Rab's Flux gloves are unisex, but as they have some stretch we found that they tend to fit most hands well.

Berghaus Touchscreen Glove Best For touchscreen gloves £13.57 Addicted to checking your smartphone even while you're running, or out jogging trails and don't want to tear your gloves off to update your GPS navigational device? Enter the touchscreen glove. Conductive metals are weaved into the fingertips of the thumb and forefinger, allowing you to type to your heart's content on a rainy hill or check your heart rate on a city sprint. Berghaus' Touchscreen is a great choice as it's also warm, using Polartec fleecy material to keep your mitts cosy, and would work well as an inner liner when you're not running. It's affordable, too.

Proviz Classic Lightweight Running Gloves Best For night time jogging £19.99 Love to jog after dark? You'll be easy to spot if you sport Proviz's offering for runners – these neon-bright yellow gloves have reflective details that light up when illuminated by car headlights or street lights, making you safer on dark roads and trails. These polyester gloves are also good at wicking away moisture as you warm up, and are touchscreen compatible. While the Classic gloves are unisex, there's a good size range on offer, so it's easy to find the right fit. Proviz also sell a similar jacket for added visibility.

Hestra Ventair Glove Best For warmer conditions £35.00 When temperatures aren't too Baltic but you still need a bit of protection for your chilly fingers, try Hestra's Ventair, which is highly breathable but windproof, so you won't get sweaty hands mid-workout but also won't feel the cold. This multi-use warm-weather gloves also looks very smart thanks to its suede grip, so unlike most sporty gloves, you could also wear it with a smart winter coat when you aren't out clocking up the miles in your trainers.