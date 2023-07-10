The clock is ticking on the ultimate Amazon Music Unlimited Prime Day Deal

You have until 8 AM on July 13th to get the best Prime Day Deal yet

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Streaming services have revolutionised the way we consume our favourite beats. Now you can amplify your listening experience at no extra cost. It's time to make the most of the Amazon Prime Day specials.

Amazon is currently offering an irresistible deal on its premium Music Unlimited service. Instead of the standard one month, you now get four months of free access to an endless music library. But you'll have to act fast because the offer ends in two days. If you're ready to dive in, click here to grab the deal. With the cost of living crunch, my advice would be to take this offer and cancel any other music streaming service you have for the next four months. You can always rejoin.

You have until the end of the Amazon Prime Day event to take up this offer. That means you have until 8 AM on Thursday, 13th July. But why wait?

What does Amazon Music Unlimited offer?

Amazon Music Unlimited goes beyond the basics. With this service, you get unlimited access to 100 million songs, ready to stream ad-free on all your devices. No more annoying interruptions - it's just you and your chosen rhythms.

Are you tired of skipping through tracks to get to your favourite song? With Amazon Music Unlimited, you can pick and play any song with unlimited skips. Whether you're a fan of classic rock, pop, jazz, or classical, there's something for every mood and preference.

Moreover, with the offline listening feature, your music can follow you everywhere, even in areas with poor or no internet connection. This deal costs £10.99/month after the free trial or £8.99/month for Prime Members. Upgrade now to start enjoying these benefits.

Experience Spatial Audio

Amazon Music Unlimited offers spatial audio that lets you hear your favourite tunes like never before. Thousands of songs mixed in Dolby Atmos & 360 Reality Audio create this fully immersive, three-dimensional sound.

Moreover, the service boasts the highest quality streaming audio, which lets you hear music the way the artist intended - more clarity, richness, and raw emotion.

What is the HD difference?

Amazon Music Unlimited offers different levels of audio quality, including standard definition (lossy compressed audio files), high definition (CD quality audio, aka, "lossless"), and ultra-high definition (better than CD quality audio, up to 24 bit, 192 kHz).

This tiered approach allows you to enjoy over 7 million songs in ultra-high definition, exclusive ultra-high definition remastered albums and curated HD and ultra-high definition playlists.

The idea is that, with the right gear, you'll be able to capture every detail and nuance of the studio recording. It's hard to overstate how great a deal this is. Get 4 MONTHS FREE NOW.

Requirements for Optimal Sound

To fully enjoy this high-quality streaming audio, you'll need a stable internet connection (data speeds of 1.5 Mbps or higher), a device that supports 16 bit/44.1 kHz or higher (like iPhone 4s and later), and headphones or speakers that support a dynamic range of 20 kHz+ for HD (or 40 kHz+ for Ultra HD). High-quality speakers can significantly enhance your experience.

In summary, this Amazon Music Unlimited deal is a music lover's dream come true. So why wait? Click the link, upgrade your subscription, and let the music play. After all, life is better when listening to your favourite tunes in the highest quality possible. Sign up here.