Nation could be wasting up to £915 million every year by leaving the shower running

Brits are wasting up to £915 million* per year – by leaving the shower running before getting in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brits are wasting up to £915 million* per year – by leaving the shower running before getting in.

A poll of 2,000 adults found the average person spends 11 minutes under the water each day, sometimes for the sole reason of enjoying time to themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to experts, running an 11-minute mixer shower means you will use around 132 litres of water, which typically requires 5.8 kWh of energy to heat it – while running an electric shower for the same duration will use around 54 litres of water, which requires 1.9 kWh of energy**.

ENVi® Electric Shower

The study also revealed 43 per cent claim to regularly spend additional time in the shower – even though it only takes them a short amount of time to get clean.

More than a quarter (28 per cent) reported regularly considering water wastage when rinsing, while a fifth (21 per cent) claimed never to.

Taking shorter showers topped the list of tactics taken to reduce water usage in the shower (44 per cent).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was followed by not showering every day (27 per cent), turning off the shower when doing another activity like brushing teeth (27 per cent), and fixing drips and leaks immediately (19 per cent).

Lifetime of showers

Daniel Lintell, Sustainability Manager at Triton Showers which commissioned the research alongside creating an easy-to-use online calculator that provides handy hints and tips around water and energy consumption, specifically tailored to each household, said: "It can be easy to take a shower for longer than you actually need to, and many actually cherish this moment of peace when they can be by themselves during a busy day.

“The feeling of getting clean after a long day can’t be beaten – but it’s important to think about the impact you’re having when you’re in the shower.

“Finding alternative approaches to getting those few minutes of peace could be a valuable way to make sure you’re doing your bit for the planet, your pocket, and yourself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If reducing your time spent in the shower isn’t feasible – or you simply enjoy spending time there – then consider water-conserving tactics like fitting a flow regulator to a mixer shower, turning down the water flow when lathering, or using an electric shower.”

The study also found 25 per cent listen to music while they shower, while 10 per cent prefer enjoying the backdrop of a podcast.

A further 11 per cent admitted enjoying the peace and quiet away from their busy household, and 16 per cent said they use their time in the shower to think something through.

The average person reported showering five times a week – with 12 per cent saying they even shower more than once a day in a typical week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was found people claim to run the shower for just under a minute and a half before getting in – which on average adds up to seven minutes a week of wasted water.

Half (51 per cent) also claimed to wash their hair a few times a week, with one in five (21 per cent) doing so every day.

A forgetful 17 per cent have even admitted to not always remembering to turn the shower off after they use it, according to OnePoll.com data.

Eight in 10 (81 per cent) believed themselves to be environmentally conscious, and a considerable 97 per cent partake in other eco-friendly practices – such as recycling (72 per cent), taking their own bags to the shop or supermarket (66 per cent) and using energy-saving lightbulbs (55 per cent).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked, 61 per cent said they believe wasting water has a negative impact on the environment.

And a third only had a rough idea – or less – about the amount of money they are washing down the drain with each shower.

In fact, half (48 per cent) of those asked cited saving money as the main thing that could motivate them to take shorter showers.

Triton Showers’ spokesperson added: “As well as the environmental impact of water waste, I’d encourage shower users to think about the money they could be saving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad