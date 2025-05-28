As the weather begins to warm up and thoughts turn to the summer holidays, many will be planning long road trips. This means now is the ideal time to make sure your vehicle is prepared for a safe and smooth journey ahead. Mark Eatwell, Technical Services Manager at Hankook Tyre UK, a leading manufacturer of high-performance tyres, shares expert advice to help drivers check their tyres are road-ready before setting off.

Check Your Tyre Pressure

Proper tyre pressure is essential for safety, fuel efficiency, and performance. Under-inflated tyres can overheat, leading to poor fuel efficiency or worse - increase the risk of blowouts, while over-inflated tyres can lead to poor handling. Before heading off, use a pressure gauge to check your tyres and adjust them to the manufacturer’s recommended levels, which can be found in your vehicle manual or inside the driver’s door frame. If you are carrying extra passengers or luggage, you may need to increase the pressure slightly to compensate for the added weight.

#Inspect Your Tyre Tread and Condition

Hankook’s Essential Tyre Safety Tips for Summer Travel

Your tyre tread is vital for maintaining grip, particularly on wet roads. Tyre tread ensures water dispersion and grip for safe braking and handling; insufficient tread depth can increase the risk of skidding and reduces braking efficiency.

Use a tread depth gauge or the “20p test” to check your tread is above the legal minimum of 1.6mm. If you place a 20p coin in the tread grooves and the outer band of the coin is visible, your tread may be below the legal limit of 1.6mm, and it’s time to replace your tyres. When checking the condition of the tyre look out for cracks, bulges, or cuts, as these could be signs of structural damage and may require a replacement tyre. For optimal safety, Hankook recommends a minimum of 3mm tread depth before embarking on a long journey.

Examine Your Tyre Valves

Damaged or cracked valves can result in slow air leaks that can go unnoticed until it’s too late. To avoid this, inspect all valves and caps and ensure they’re in good shape, replacing them if necessary. High-quality valve caps provide better sealing and help prevent dirt or debris from getting in.

Pack an Emergency Tyre Kit

Unexpected tyre issues can happen, so it’s best to be prepared. It’s advised to carry an emergency tyre repair kit, including a sealant or portable air compressor, for quick fixes.

If your vehicle has been equipped with a spare wheel, you should always ensure that it is ready to save the day at a moment’s notice. A flat tyre can happen at any time, and having a spare in good condition can save you from being stranded. Before heading off, check that your spare tyre is properly inflated and that you have all the necessary tools—such as a jack and lug wrench—to change it if needed. If you have a “doughnut” temporary spare, remember it’s only for limited use - check its speed and distance recommendations. Practising how to change a tyre at home before your trip can also boost your confidence in case you should need to use it.

Preparation is key

Preparing for a long journey is more than just making sure you have the right snacks. There are a few extra checks you can do to make sure you are road trip ready.

Check the weather forecast before taking any trip and the types of roads you’ll be travelling on as different road surfaces and weather conditions impact your tyres’ performance. Whether it’s gravel roads, motorways, or unpredictable weather, choose the right type of tyres for your trip. For instance, you may need off-road tyres if you’re up in the sticks and all-season tyres are a versatile option for changing conditions, offering great grip across different terrains.

Mark shares some final thoughts, "With an influx of traffic during the summer holidays and sunny weather, being proactive with your tyre care can make all the difference. Safety starts with a simple check - taking care of your tyres is one of the easiest and most effective ways to ensure a stress-free, safer and enjoyable holiday."