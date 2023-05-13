Eurovision fans were delighted to spot Queen’s own Roger Taylor as guest acts took to the stage at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena

Eurovision fans were delighted to spot Queen’s own Roger Taylor during the guest act segment of the grand final tonight (May 13). The rock legend joined Sam Ryder who took to the stage at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena to perform his new single Mountain while the votes were counted.

The 33-year-old singer came second at last year’s contest in Turin with his track Space Man. The staging for his upbeat song, Mountain, had a Star Wars feel to it and saw Sam surrounded by giant white glowsticks, while people with artificial limbs or in wheelchairs took centre stage.

The track features lyrics partly inspired by the struggle of the Ukrainian people and calls on listeners to remember they are “an unstoppable force of nature”. During dress rehearsals on Friday (May 11), it was revealed that Roger would join Sam on stage to deliver a drum solo alongside Sam’s guitar solo.