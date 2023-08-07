Just two months after Devolver Digital hosted their showcase presentation, the development team will be announcing what games have been delayed until 2024.

Publisher Devolver Digital has announced that its next showcase will highlight games delayed until 2024. It comes just two months after the Summer Games Fest , where the team announced all of the games they are currently working on.

The publishing team tweeted : “Join us next week for Devolver Delayed, the first ever showcase celebrating games that are courageously moving into 2024.” Devolver Delayed will highlight games that have been delayed, which although common, it is very uncommon for a game developer or publisher to highlight what games are being delayed.

Devolver Digital is an American video game publisher that was founded in 2009. The publisher is most known for its games Human Fall Flat, Cult of the Lamb and Death Door.

How to watch Devolver Delayed

Devolver Delayed will be available to watch live on the publisher’s YouTube channel on August 7. The livestream will be live at 4pm BST with no estimated run time for the broadcast.

What was announced at the previous Devolver Digital Showcase