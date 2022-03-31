First becoming hugely popular in the 19th century, with the expression first recorded in 1895, tongue twisters are phrases that are incredibly difficult to say without making a mistake.

Often they use rapid sequences of similar sounding words that are easy to get jumbled, with the classic example being ‘she sells sea shells on the seashore’.

The use of alliteration and rhyme can also be used to trip up the speaker, as can combination of compound words and their constituent parts, for instance in the traditional tongue twister ‘how much wood would a woodchuck chuck, if a woodchuck could chuck wood?’.

As well as being amusing they are often used by actors and singers before a performance to warm up their voices.

And they can also help those learning a new language (tongue twisters are not unique to English), or help those who have a speech impediment learn to enunciate words properly.

Here are 10 tongue twisters to try, from the traditional to the more quirky, including in French and Gaelic.

1. She sells seashells She sells seashells on the seashore. The shells she sells are seashells, I'm sure. And if she sells seashells on the seashore, Then I'm sure she sells seashore shells.

2. The Leith police The Leith police dismisseth us. The Leith police dismisseth us. The Leith police dismisseth us. The Leith police dismisseth us.

3. Peter Piper Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers; A peck of pickled peppers Peter Piper picked; If Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers, Where's the peck of pickled peppers Peter Piper picked?

4. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck? How much wood would a woodchuck chuck, if a woodchuck could chuck wood? He would chuck, he would, as much as he could, and chuck as much wood as a woodchuck would. If a woodchuck could chuck wood.