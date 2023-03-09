From John O’Groats to the Borders, Scotland is filled with spectacular sights that bring tourists flocking to the country.

While all these landmarks will be familiar to pretty much every Scot, you may not have seen them like this before.

We’ve zoomed in on some of Scotland’s most iconic attractions and are challenging you to work out what they are.

We’ve also provided you with some clues to help you along.

The answers are on the last page – but no peeking!

If you like this quiz why not try our Edinburgh landmarks quiz?

1 . Question 1 Freedom! Photo: Ross Land Photo Sales

2 . Question 2 Design for life. Photo: WPA Pool Photo Sales

3 . Question 3 Unusual headwear. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell Photo Sales

4 . Question 4 Magical. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell Photo Sales