Young British student who died after falling from seventh floor on school trip to Spain has been named

A young British schoolboy that fell to his death from a seventh-floor window during a foreign exchange trip to Spain has been named.

Max McMullen, 15, who played for Bath Rugby Academy, had been on the trip for less than a week before he fell at around 11:30pm on Saturday night in the city of Cordoba.

A pupil at Beechen Cliff School in Bath, Max was reportedly trying to fix a broken blind at his host family's apartment in a block of flats when he tragically fell to his death. The Spanish authorities said that they were treating his death as an accident, stating that there "doesn’t appear to be any signs of criminality or evidence pointing to the involvement of anyone else”.

A source told local reporters that it appeared the blind had got stuck as the boy tried to lower it after getting out of bed, possibly after light coming through had kept him awake. Paramedics and police officers attended the scene, on a street named Periodista Quesada Chacon.

Inmaculada Troncoso, the education chief in Córdoba, said: "We deeply regret what has happened. We are offering support to the school where the boy was as well as his family."

Andrew Davies, the head teacher at Beechen Cliff, wrote to parents on Sunday confirming the "very sad news of the sudden death of a Beechen Cliff School year 11 pupil" and stating that bereavement counsellors would be made available to anyone who needed them.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said: "We are supporting the family of a British child who died following an incident in Córdoba in Spain."