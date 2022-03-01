Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for allies to help enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine with some calling for such a move using Natio forces - but what does such a move mean and would it escalate the war beyond Ukraine?

What is a no-fly zone? What does it mean?

A no-fly zone is the establishment of an area where aircraft are forbidden to fly.

Also known as a no-flight zone (NFZ), or air exclusion zone (AEZ), such military moves prohibit military aircraft from entering a designated airspace.

They are enforced through surveillance, preemptive strikes and by attacking any planes that violate the ban.

They are common to protect areas of land but can also be used to prevent attacks on certain events. For example, they are common during presidential inaugurations and major sporting events.

While a no-fly is a well-known concept, it is a relatively modern military tactic with no-fly zones as they operate now not being used until the 1990s with the Gulf War in 1991.

Will the UK consider a no fly zone in Ukraine?

There have been calls to bring in a no-fly zone across Ukraine, but some have expressed concerns that such a policy could escalate the crisis.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has continued to rule out the UK enforcing a no-fly zone to aid Ukraine’s resistance to the Russian invasion.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Putting UK forces in the position where they would be directly required to shoot down Russian planes, I agree with the analysis… both in terms with feeding (Vladimir) Putin’s narrative, but also from the point of the view of the distinction between what we would do for a Nato ally and the Ukraine, which is a close partner, we want to support, but we will not get involved directly in military operations against Russian forces.

“We have considered a no-fly zone but, for the reasons I’ve given, the international community as a whole has decided against it.”

Would a no-fly zone escalate the conflict?

While a no fly-zone could result in fewer air strikes, it could also lead to direct clashes between Natio forces and Russian planes - which could in turn result in outright war.