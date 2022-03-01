Boris Johnson has dismissed Vladimir Putin’s announcement stating that his actions were more to do with the fact that his forces were meeting with “more resistance than the Kremlin had bargained for”.
Russian forces have made “little progress” in their advance on Kyiv over the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD).
In an intelligence update posted to Twitter on Tuesday morning, MoD stated that this was likely due to “logistical difficulties”.
The Department added: “Russian forces have increased their use of artillery north of Kyiv and in vicinities of Kharkiv and Chernihiv.
“The use of heavy artillery in densely populated urban areas greatly increases the risk of civilian casualties.
“Russia has failed to gain control of the airspace over Ukraine prompting a shift to night operations in an attempt to reduce their losses”.
The EU is taking the unprecedented step of sending arms to Ukraine, closing airspace to Russian aircraft, and banning Russian state media outlet
Russian forces unleashed their attack on Ukraine last week on the orders of Vladimir Putin, who announced a “special military operation” at dawn.
There have been reports of significant shelling overnight in Chernihiv in the north of Ukraine overnight.
G7 leaders have condemned Russia’s “unprovoked and completely unjustified attack” on Ukraine as a “serious violation” of international law.
There have been called for the UK to do more to help with the refugee crisis in Ukraine.
Nicola Sturgeon has called on the UK Government to scrap visa requirements for Ukrainian citizens fleeing conflict with immediate effect.
In a tweet on Sunday, Nicola Sturgeon said the Home Office must give entry now on humanitarian grounds “to any Ukrainian seeking refuge in the UK”, and to “sort paperwork later.”
She described the UK immigration system as “inhumane” and “indefensible.”
Last updated: Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 09:40
YouTube has blocked channels linked to Russian state-owned media outlets RT and Sputnik across Europe – including the UK – amid the invasion of Ukraine.
In a statement posted to Twitter, Google Europe said: “Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, we’re blocking YouTube channels connected to RT and Sputnik across Europe, effective immediately.
“It’ll take time for our systems to fully ramp up. Our teams continue to monitor the situation around the clock to take swift action.”
The platform had previously limited the ability of RT and other Russian channels to make money from advertising on the site.
At least 70 soldiers were killed in a Russian artillery strike, Ukrainian officials have confirmed. Emergency workers are sifting through rubble trying to find survivors
Paddy Power and Betfair gambling giant Flutter Entertainment said it had offered to relocate its 80-strong team of staff in Ukraine, but that many were choosing to stay and “defend their country”.
The group, which employs contractors and sub-contractors in Ukraine, said it was supporting staff and their families by offering to rehouse them and move them to alternative jobs in neighbouring countries.
Russia has moved from having 40% of its forces inside Ukraine to around 75%, a military academic says.
The 75% figure has also been cited by a senior US defence official.
Dr Jack Watling told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme a large body of Russian troops is advancing south from Belarus.
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab did not rule out supplying Ukraine with fighter jets to defend itself against Russia.
Mr Raab told LBC radio: “I can’t comment on that. We’ve been clear that we’ve provided training, we’ve provided anti-tank weapons and all I would say is nothing is off the table.”
Gathering forces are making their way to Kyiv according to satellite images.
Boris Johnson’s flight has arrived at Warsaw Chopin Airport.
The Prime Minister was met by James Hughes, minister-counsellor and acting deputy head of mission at the British Embassy in Poland’s capital.
Mr Johnson was then taken by motorcade to meet Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson flies to Nato’s border with Russia today, pledging that Vladimir Putin will “feel the consequences” for invading Ukraine.
Boris Johnson will meet counterparts in Poland and Estonia and visit British troops as he pushes for Western unity in punishing the Russian president for starting a conflict that has taken “hundreds” of lives in only five days.
Prior to his trip to eastern Europe, the Prime Minister urged allies to “speak with one voice” to ensure “Putin must fail”.