What channel is US presidential election results? TV and live stream details for Donald Trump v Kamala Harris
A handful of states will play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the 2024 United States presidential election.
These are the “swing states”: so called because they will help swing the overall result either towards Democrat candidate and current vice president Kamala Harris, or away from Ms Harris and towards her Republican opponent – and former president – Donald Trump.
And you can watch exactly how the results fall in live election coverage being broadcast across a series of channels in the UK. Here’s all the details you need to know.
When will we find out the US presidential election results?
After what has felt like a marathon election campaign, we will get the first insight into the decision made by US voters at 10pm GMT when the first batch of exit poll data is released.
Polls on the east coast of America will close by midnight in the UK, meaning we should start learning results in the likes of Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont and Virginia soon after. However, none of these are swing states.
By 1am GMT, more polls will close. These include in crunch swing state Pennsylvania - the state where an assassination attempt was made on Donald Trump at a rally earlier this year, killing one person. survived an attempt on his life when a gunman opened fire at his rally, killing one person.
And by 2am GMT, polls will be closing in battleground states such as Michigan and Wisconsin, and we may get a true insight into whether Ms Harris or Mr Trump are on course to claim the White House.
How to watch US presidential election count from the UK
Aficionados of US politics this side of the Atlantic are spoiled for choice when it comes to watching the results unfold.
Early birds will be able to tune in to Sky News from 10pm on Tuesday evening for 12 hours of continuous election night coverage, hosted by Mark Austin and Yaldi Hakim in Washington DC.
In a sign of how important the vote is, Channel 4 will also broadcast its first overnight US election show since 1992. It will kick off its coverage from 10.15pm, and has promised an eclectic range of guests, including Boris Johnson, Brian Cox and Stormy Daniels.
The BBC’s US election results programme will begin at 10.40pm on BBC One and the BBC News Channel, and run throughout the night until breakfast time, bringing key results and analysis.
Tom Bradby, meanwhile, will helm ITV’s programme, ‘Harris V Trump: The Results’ live from Washington DC from 10.45pm.
For those who prefer podcasts for their political coverage, Rory Stewart and Alastair Campbell from The Rest Is Politics will be hosting a livestream on YouTube.
