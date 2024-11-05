'Two opposite visions' - US nationals in Scotland have their say on the election

US nationals will be staying up to watch early results in one of the most consequential elections in modern history

It is not easy hosting a US election night party when you are on the other side of the Atlantic, but Julia Pancer and her friends have struck on a novel solution. Late Tuesday night, they will gather in Edinburgh and watch as the early results come in through to 3am. Then, later that morning, they will reconvene for brunch.

If the results are not known by then - and there is a very good chance it could be days before a victor is declared - then no matter. “If Kamala Harris does win, we’ll have another party to celebrate,” she reasoned.

One of around 1,500 US students at the University of Edinburgh, Ms Pancer is the founder and chair of its chapter of Democrats Abroad, an organisation with members across 197 countries. As a first time voter, she has been impressed by the way the Harris campaign has engaged with different demographics, and said the party had redoubled its efforts to encourage turnout from US nationals based abroad.

“There is a sense in this election that we are choosing between two opposite visions of America, and whichever option we choose will have far-reaching consequences,” said Ms Pancer, originally from New Jersey. “There are so many things at stake in this election, including domestic issues like the economy, gun safety, and abortion rights as well as global issues like the US stance on climate change, immigration, and the support it is willing to provide for its allies.”

Julia Pancer is backing Kamala Harris | Julia Pancer

Ms Pancer, who is studying history and politics, added that the Harris campaign’s social media work, and its engagement with memes in particular, had garnered significant attention among younger generations. “It's great to see the candidates engaging Americans who have not been as active in past elections,” she said.

On the other side of the political spectrum, Republican voters with ties to Scotland will also be following every result that comes in overnight. Erol Morkuc, a US political strategist who serves as a spokesman for the UK chapter of Republican Overseas, an organisation which has encouraged GOP supporters abroad to vote in the election, plans to stay up watching the drama unfold with his friends, while having a “few well deserved pints.”

The University of St Andrews graduate, who still divides his time between the Fife town and the US, said the election was not just about establishing who will reside in the White House, but determining “the direction of the country in a rapidly changing world.”

He explained: “For Republicans, this campaign centres on restoring order and economic strength. Donald Trump and the GOP are committed to policies that put America first, aiming to create jobs, lower taxes, and secure our borders.

Erol Morkoc is supporting Donald Trump | Erol Morkoc

"Unlike the Democrats' push for larger government and higher taxes, Republicans champion individual freedoms, fiscal responsibility, and an America where people can achieve prosperity without overreach.