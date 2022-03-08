Fiona Hill, who served as deputy assistant to the president and senior director for European and Russian affairs on the National Security Council from 2017 to 2019 told NBC News that Putin ‘is worried about his own position’ and that Putin does not want to look weak.

She added that the reason Putin is so intent in invading Ukraine is his fears that the West would use the country to tackle his regime.

Hill, who was the National Intelligence Officer for Russia and Eurasia at The National Intelligence Council between 2006-2009, holds a master’s in Soviet studies and a doctorate in history from Harvard University. She also holds a master’s in Russian and modern history from St. Andrews University and is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Fiona Hill said Vladimir Putin is paranoid about being assassinated, as well as US intervention following his country’s invasion of Ukraine Credit: NBC News

Today, Boris Johnson said “Ukrainians were suffering because of President (Vladimir) Putin’s barbaric actions, and the West needed to continue to impose debilitating sanctions”.

“The leaders agreed that the UK and Poland should continue work together on ensuring defensive aid reached Ukraine, and the Prime Minister said the UK stood ready to increase its military support to Poland, should they require it,” the spokesperson said.