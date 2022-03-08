Mr Zelensky will address the House of Commons later today via video link.

The Ukrainian leader, who according to reports, is at risk of assassination by pro-Russian groups in Kyiv, addressed the European Parliament last week and received a standing ovation. He also delivered a virtual message to the US Senate on Saturday,

Here’s everything you need to know about the speech.

What time is Volodymyr Zelensky address in parliament?

Mr Zelensky will address the House of Commons by video link following on from other virtual speeches to world leaders.

The speech from the former comedian and actor, who is now the figurehead of Ukraine's struggle against Vladimir Putin's forces will take place at 5pm.

Speaker Lindsay Hoyle approved a request for the “historic address” from the Ukrainian leader which will be shown on screens being installed in the chamber.

More than 500 headsets will be made available to enable the UK’s elected representatives to hear a simultaneous translation in English.

There will be no questions at the end of the address to Mr Zelensky due to safety concerns for the president.

How to watch Zelensky’s speech to the House of Commons

Reports have suggested the Ukrainian president will call for more arms to help defend his country and renew demands for a no-fly zone to stem the Russian attack.

Britain and other allies have ruled that out, warning that it could bring Nato and Russian jets into direct conflict, potentially sparking a wider European war.

The address can be viewed on all major news channels and Parliament TV as well as the House of Commons website.

What has been said about the address?

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: "Every parliamentarian wants to hear directly from the president, who will be speaking to us live from Ukraine, so this is an important opportunity for the House.

"Thanks again to our incredible staff for working at pace to make this historic address possible."

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told the BBC: “I have been very privileged to meet the President of Ukraine on a number of occasions.

“He is young, he is modern, his values are what President Putin hates, and that is why President Putin is so determined to try to snuff out the values of Ukraine.

“Well, we are not going to let that happen.”

What is the latest on the Ukraine - Russia invasion?

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Vladimir Putin’s forces were “getting more desperate” and “we are seeing the Russians just double down on brutality”.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said Russia is “likely” ramping up claims Ukraine is developing nuclear or biological weapons as “retrospective justification” for its invasion.

“Since the end of February there has been a notable intensification of Russian accusations that Ukraine is developing nuclear or biological weapons,” a MoD statement said.