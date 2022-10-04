War in Ukraine: Human rights group report says three men’s bodies dumped in forest by Russian occupiers

Human Rights Watch said the incident was among many cases involving alleged war crimes in the region.

The men, Ivan Shebelnik, 52; Oleksii Taran, 76; and Yurii Kavun, about 59, were detained in late March 2022 and held in a cellar in Kapytolivka, a village near Izium, which a fourth man who had also been detained but survived described to Human Rights Watch.

Their bodies were found in a forest in early August. Medical and police reports indicate that one suffered from chest trauma with multiple broken ribs, the second died from blunt trauma to the head, and the third had a head wound.

Russian-affiliated forces detained and tortured men in a cellar behind these houses that they occupied during March and April in Kapytolivka village, Kharkiv region. September 28, 2022. Belkis Wille/Human Rights Watch

“These brutal killings provide a window into the abuses that residents who lived under Russian occupation for six months witnessed and experienced,” said Belkis Wille, senior crisis and conflict researcher at Human Rights Watch.

“Ukrainian authorities, with support from partners, should work to preserve all evidence of these killings and others like them – including any indications of the specific forces and commanders who may have been responsible – to help ensure that those responsible are held to account and justice is ultimately delivered.”

Human Rights Watch interviewed nine residents of Kapytolivka, close to Izium. The residents said that Russian and Russian-affiliated forces began occupying the village in late February or early March and left around 9 September, in response to the Ukrainian counter-offensive.

During at least the first month of occupation, residents said, most of the occupying forces were from the “Luhansk People’s Republic,” an area of Ukraine’s Luhanska region controlled by Russian-affiliated armed groups and currently occupied by Russia. Residents determined this based on the forces’ accents.

Seven people interviewed said they knew the victims or the circumstances of their detention. Two immediate relatives of Shebelnik, a metal factory worker, said that his in-laws came to visit in late March. They said that Shebelnik and his father-in-law, Taran, left home on the morning of 23 March to collect pinecones to use as kindling but never returned.

Multiple relatives tried to find them, but failed, until in August, members from the occupying police force contacted the Shebelniks, saying that after a farmer had come across the smell of decaying bodies in the forest. Shebelnik’s certificate, which Human Rights Watch researchers reviewed, states that he died from chest trauma with multiple broken ribs, while Taran’s states that he died from blunt trauma to the head. The third man, Mr Kavun, died from a head wound.

Researchers interviewed another village resident, who was detained with the three victims and requested anonymity. This man, who knew Shebelnik as he had previously worked with him, was released a few days later. He reported that Mr Shebelnik was taken away multiple times during their shared detention.

