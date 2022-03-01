There was a mass walkout from the UN Human Rights Council as Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov spoke.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said his statement was “full of disinformation” and did not deserve the attention of other members.
“Russia is isolated and should be ashamed to sit in the UN chamber,” she said.
Earlier today, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that if Vladimir Putin is allowed to win he will “overthrow the post-Cold War order and destroy the vision of a Europe whole and free”.
Boris Johnson, in a speech at the British Embassy in Warsaw, said if Mr Putin was not challenged “the outcome will be a world where aggression is triumph, where might is right, and extreme violence pays off, and no nation would be safe”.