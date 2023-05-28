All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair

War against Ukraine: Kyiv hit by largest Russian drone attack since start of war, officials claim

Russia launched a record 54 so-called kamikaze drones on Ukrainian targets, it has been reported
By Russell Jackson
Published 28th May 2023, 09:42 BST
 Comment
A rescuer putting out a fire in a building as a result of falling debris after a massive drone attack mainly targeting the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Picture: Pavlo Petrov/State Emergency Service of Ukrai/AFP via Getty ImagesA rescuer putting out a fire in a building as a result of falling debris after a massive drone attack mainly targeting the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Picture: Pavlo Petrov/State Emergency Service of Ukrai/AFP via Getty Images
A rescuer putting out a fire in a building as a result of falling debris after a massive drone attack mainly targeting the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Picture: Pavlo Petrov/State Emergency Service of Ukrai/AFP via Getty Images

Ukraine’s capital has been subjected to the largest drone attack since the start of Russia’s war, local officials said, as Kyiv prepared to mark the anniversary of its founding on Sunday.

Russia launched the “most massive attack” on the city overnight into Sunday with Iranian-made Shahed drones, said Serhii Popko, a senior Kyiv military official. The attack lasted more than five hours, with air defences reportedly shooting down more than 40 drones.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 41-year-old man was killed and a 35-year-old woman was injured when debris fell on a seven-storey non-residential building and started a fire, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Ukraine’s air force said Saturday night was also record-breaking in terms of Shahed drone attacks across the country. Of the 54 drones launched, 52 were shot down by air defence systems.

In the north-eastern Kharkiv province, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said a 61-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man were killed in two separate shelling attacks.

Kyiv Day marks the anniversary of the city’s official founding. The day is usually celebrated with live concerts, street fairs, exhibitions and fireworks, but scaled-back festivities are planned for this year – the city’s 1,541st anniversary. The timing of the drone attacks was likely not coincidental, Ukrainian officials said.

“The history of Ukraine is a long-standing irritant for the insecure Russians,” Ukraine’s chief presidential aide Andriy Yermak said on Telegram.

Mr Popko added: “Today, the enemy decided to ‘congratulate’ the people of Kyiv on Kyiv Day with the help of their deadly UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles).” Meanwhile, local officials in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region said air defence systems destroyed several drones as they approached the Ilsky oil refinery.

Related topics:KyivUkraine
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.