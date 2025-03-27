Rumours have circulated online for years

With rumours of Vladimir Putin’s health again spreading across social media, the Russian president’s wellbeing is again under the spotlight. But it is the latest in a long line of dubious claims. Here, we explain exactly what’s been said and by whom.

What are the latest rumours about Putin’s health?

Last week, Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Mr Putin, told the Daily Express that he believed his former boss was showing signs of serious health issues. But crucially, he said his concerns dated back to 2022, when footage of Mr Putin attending a meeting with Belarussian president Alexander Lukashenko emerged.

What did Gallyamov say exactly?

He told the British tabloid: “Journalists are writing about cancer, but what we saw back in 2022 looked more like the consequences of a mini-stroke.” He gave no other information to justify his claims, which have been widely circulated online.

Rumours about the health of Russian president Vladimir Putin have circulated online for years. Picture: Maxim Shemetov/AFP/Getty | POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Haven’t there been claims that Putin suffered a stroke before?

The rich mine of Putinology has indeed unearthed similar claims in the past. They gained prominence after a 2005 US magazine article that posited that that film of Putin’s movements indicated he was suffering from a debilitating neurological deficiency, possibly caused by a stroke in utero.

Where do these rumours come from?

The reality is that speculation and misinformation surrounding Mr Putin’s health is not new. For the best part of two decades now, there have been rumours circulating about his health and capacity to run Russia. Some have posited that he is suffering from Parkinson’s disease, or is already dead, and has been replaced by a body double. One of the most explosive claims, which circulated across social media and some news outlets in autumn 2023, suggested Mr Putin had suffered a heart attack. The message originated from a single anonymous account on the messaging services, Telegram.

Is Telegram a significant source of these rumours?

The messaging service was already popular across eastern Europe prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But its use has snowballed since then, in large part due to restrictions on the use of other social media apps in Russia, and a tightly controlled state-media network. However, it has proved to be a hub of misinformation around the conflict.

Speculation has run wild over Putin’s current health status and his grip on power in the Kremlin. Picture: Mark Hall/NationalWorld) | NationalWorld

Why are these rumours started and circulated?

A question with no easy answers. Some social media users and news sites simply want eyeballs. Equally, it would be naive to simply dismiss them as the work of Mr Putin’s critics. Indeed, some Russia observers have suggested it suits Moscow to sow confusion.

Have any other leaders addressed Putin’s health?

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said Mr Putin’s reign would eventually “come to an end”. But one remark in particular, that the 72 year-old will “die soon”, appears to have been deliberately taken out of context on social media amidst Gallyamov’s comments. It is understood the phrase used by Mr Zelensky referred to Mr Putin’s age, and not any immediate health issues.

What do the rumours mean for the ceasefire talks?