Why UK cuts to overseas aid are a gift to Russia and China

In Westminster earlier this month, the Prime Minister rightly set out that we are at a crossroads, and I completely agree. It is a crossroads that could, and should, redefine British foreign policy for decades to come. With all signs pointing to a US retreat from Europe and the growing threat of overspill of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the urgent need to bolster our own defence capabilities is clear.

However, while recognising that difficult decisions must be made at a time like this, we should be wary of allowing a false dichotomy to emerge – one in which our moral responsibilities are seen as being at odds with our strategic interests. Nowhere is this more apparent than in our approach to development aid and supporting our partners in the Global South.

The choices we make now will determine whether we remain a respected global power, committed to fostering stability and prosperity, or whether we allow others to dictate the terms of international engagement. Britain’s role must be one of conviction, leadership, and unwavering support for the principles that define us – democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.

The UK Government’s proposed aid cuts are not the first. Unfortunately, in recent years we have already seen Britain retreat from the world stage, with the official development assistance budget dropping from 0.7 to 0.5 per cent of gross national income back in 2021. If we are to therefore accept that Britain is no longer the development superpower it once was, what then is our offer to the Global South?

And, more importantly, we must question whether we can afford to neglect a role that has historically strengthened both our moral standing and our geopolitical influence?

We know what Russia’s offer is. Blood for gold. It is widely reported that the Kremlin’s mercenaries operate across the African continent, offering military muscle and development opportunities in exchange for access to precious minerals.

We also know what China’s offer is. Infrastructure development in return for debt that keeps nations in Beijing’s grip. Russia and China have seized the opportunity to deepen their foothold in Africa, Asia, and Latin America, not out of generosity but to expand their influence and undermine the West; and the UK’s retreat risks creating a vacuum in which these approaches to development fill the void. We cannot, and should not, allow this to happen.

I believe the answer to the question, what is Britain’s offer to the Global South?, lies in our values. Our offer to the Global South has and should continue to be based on our core principles and beliefs – the support of universal freedoms, genuine partnership and a desire to see developing nations flourish and prosper.

As someone who has direct experience of delivering aid before being elected as an MP, I have seen, first-hand, the power of a Britain that looks outward. The UK has long been a leader in values-driven development, making transformative contributions that have improved millions of lives.

Through the UK’s support for public-private health body Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, we have helped immunise over a billion children, preventing deadly diseases such as measles, polio, and pneumonia. British-backed programmes have lifted millions out of extreme poverty, improved access to clean water and sanitation, and expanded girls’ education in some of the world’s most fragile states.

Beyond humanitarian and emergency support, Britain has also been a champion of good governance, supporting the development of democratic institutions, independent media, and fair judicial systems across the world. For countless millions living under regimes where the truth is the biggest threat to their brutal rule, the BBC’s World Service and the work it does to bring balanced, fair reporting to people living under censorship is the last source of real journalism.

However, this is not only about humanitarian concerns; our engagement with the Global South is a fundamental national security issue. Where development fails, extremism and conflict flourish. The UK has long understood that stability in the Global South means greater security for us all – that is why international development has historically worked hand in hand with defence and diplomacy. We cannot forget this lesson.

If we continue down this path, we should not be surprised when countries that once saw Britain as a partner instead turn to Moscow and Beijing. Our retreat from the world stage does not mean the world stands still, it simply means others step in.

And when they do, it is not our values of democracy, human rights, and free markets that prevail. My view is that we must not allow our historical alliances and partnerships to be replaced by regimes that prioritise control over cooperation and exploitation over empowerment.

Britain has a choice. We can either reassert our role as a force for good, offering genuine partnerships that respect sovereignty and empower communities, or we can cede influence to those who exploit and manipulate.

The Prime Minister’s leadership in response to a continent-wide crisis of security has been essential but we have to remember that we are in a global war – not just of weapons, but of ideas and influence.

The stakes are high. If we fail to reaffirm our commitment to the Global South, we will have let down millions who need our support. Worse still, we will have handed victory to those who seek to reshape the world order in their own image. And that is a price we simply cannot afford to pay.