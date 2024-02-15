US Super Bowl shooting: One woman dead and children among 21 injured in shooting at Kansas Chiefs victory parade

One woman has died and 21 others wounded, including children, as a shooter opened fire on a victory parade for the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win.

Police said three people had been detained and firearms uncovered after the incident near Union Station in the Missouri city. At least eight children are among those who were shot, while the dead woman was named as local radio DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, known as Lisa G.

The parade had heavy security, according to the local mayor, Quinton Lucas, who said more than 800 police officers were in the building and nearby, including on top of nearby structures.

Fans assemble in front of Union Station prior to the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade, where a shooting took place.

“Parades, rallies, schools, movies – it seems like almost nothing is safe,” Mr Lucas said.

Police chief Stacey Graves said officials were still piecing together what happened. “I’m angry at what happened today, the people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment,” Ms Graves said.

Throngs had lined the parade route before the shooting, with fans climbing trees and street poles or standing on rooftops for a better view. Players rolled through the crowd on double-decker buses, as DJs and drummers heralded their arrival.

It is the latest sports celebration in the US to be marred by gun violence, following a shooting that wounded several people last year in Denver after the Nuggets’ NBA championship, and gunfire last year at a parking lot near the Texas Rangers’ World Series championship parade.

Social media users posted shocking video of police running through Wednesday’s crowded scene as people scrambled for cover and fled. One video showed someone apparently performing chest compressions on a victim as another person, seemingly writhing in pain, lay on the ground nearby. People screamed in the background.

Another video showed two people chase and tackle a person, holding them down until two police officers arrived. Radio station KKFI paid tribute to Ms Lopez-Galvan, host of Taste Of Tejano.

“This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community,” KKFI said in a statement.

Her friend, Rosa Izurieta, said Mrs Lopez-Galvan attended the parade with her husband and her adult son, a die-hard Kansas City sports fan who also was shot.

“She’s the type of person who would jump in front of a bullet for anybody – that would be Lisa,” Ms Izurieta said.

Kansas City has long struggled with gun violence. In 2020, it was among nine cities targeted by the US Justice Department in an effort to crack down on violent crime.

In 2023 the city matched a record with 182 homicides, most of which involved guns.

Mr Lucas has joined with mayors across the country in calling for new laws to reduce gun violence, including mandating universal background checks.

President Joe Biden said the tragedy “cuts deep in the American soul” and called for Congress to take action to prevent gun violence.