US Israel missile strike claims as Iran fires air defence at two sites after drones spotted

US officials have claimed an Israeli retaliatory missile has been fired, as Iran triggered air defences at a major air base and a nuclear site near the central city of Isfahan after spotting drones early on Friday morning.

Iranian state media are citing unconfirmed reports of explosions in central province of Isfahan. US officials told the BBC's US partner CBS News a missile had been fired by Israel at Iran, following Tehran’s unprecedented drone-and-missile assault on the country earlier this week.

Sign up to our World Explained newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, it was unclear if the country came under attack, as no Iranian official has directly acknowledged the possibility and Israel’s military did not respond to a request for comment.

A handout image grab made available by the Iranian state TV, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), shows what the TV said was a live picture of the city of Isfahan following reports of explosions heard in the province in central Iran. Picture: Iranian State TV (IRIB)/AFP via Getty Images

Tensions have been high since the Saturday assault on Israel amid its war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip and its own strikes targeting Iran in Syria.

The New York Times quoted anonymous Israeli officials also claiming the assault. Air defence batteries fired in several provinces over reports of drones being in the air, state television reported.

In particular, IRNA said air defences fired at a major air base in Isfahan, which long has been home to Iran’s fleet of American-made F-14 Tomcats — purchased before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Iranian state television says nuclear facilities near Isfahan are “fully safe” after air defence batteries fired in the area. The semi-official Fars and Tasnim news agencies reported the sound of blasts without giving a cause.

State television acknowledges a “loud noise” in the area.

Tasnim later published a video from one of its reporters, who said he was in the south-eastern Zerdenjan area of Isfahan, near its “nuclear energy mountain”.

The footage showed two different anti-aircraft gun positions, and its details corresponded with known features of the site of Iran’s Uranium Conversion Facility at Isfahan.

“At 4.45, we heard gunshots. There was nothing going on,” he said. “It was the air defence, these guys that you’re watching, and over there too.”

Dubai-based carriers Emirates and FlyDubai began diverting around western Iran about 4:30am local time. They did not explain, though local warnings to aviators suggested the airspace may have been closed.

Iran later announced it grounded commercial flights in Tehran and across areas of its western and central regions.

Loudspeakers informed customers of the incident at Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran, online videos purported to show. Iranian state television began a scrolling, on-screen alert acknowledging a “loud noise” near Isfahan, without immediately elaborating.

Hossein Dalirian, a spokesman for Iran’s civilian cyberspace programme, said on X that several small” “quadcopter” drones had been shot down. It was not immediately clear where that happened or if it was part of the ongoing incident in Iran.

Around the time of the incident in Iran, Israeli warplanes flying over Syria’s southern province of Daraa struck a military radar for government forces after it spotted the fighter jets, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor. It was not clear if there were casualties, the Observatory said.

That area of Syria is directly west of Isfahan, around 930 miles away, and east of Israel.

Meanwhile, in Iraq, where a number of Iranian-backed militias are based, residents of Baghdad reported hearing sounds of explosions, but the source of the noise was not immediately clear.

Separately, the US and Britain announced that they were imposing a new round of sanctions on Iran. The moves came as European Union leaders meeting in Brussels vowed to ramp up sanctions on Iran to target its drone and missile deliveries to proxies in Gaza, Yemen and Lebanon.