But It has created new strategic options for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel’s allies, which they should seize.

Netanyahu’s inept leadership has left Israel short of its stated goal of “destroying” Hamas, while ensuring an unacceptable civilian death toll in Gaza and the melting away of international support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World Explained newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Iran’s attack, however, in the small hours of yesterday morning, reminded the world of Israel’s vulnerability in a hostile region, and its need to defend itself. It reminded us all of the potential for that region to flare into a full-blown war.

The attack also showed the importance of Israel’s allies in helping Israel defend itself. The coalition shooting Iranian drones and rockets out the sky included the US and UK, of course, but also Jordan, and reports have suggested other Middle Eastern countries offered less visible support to the operation as well.

Against this changed context, discussions about refusing to arm Israel – mooted in an attempt to force a Gaza ceasefire – will now take on a different tone.

With the Prime Minister expected to deliver a statement today in the House of Commons on the situation, questions will be asked of his government over whether it should end the UK’s sales.

Taking that action now would appear extraordinary, in the wake of Iran’s direct assault. It would offer encouragement to any state wishing to attack Israel.

A better question would be to ask how Britain, and Israel’s other allies, can use this moment – and their practical, military support for Israel – to drive for progress in the region, including a rapid de-escalation of Israel’s fight against Hamas in Gaza.