Ukraine-Russia: YouTube channel for Ukrainian child refugees to launch

The channel will be on YouTube.

Featuring up to 200 hours of Ukrainian and British content, Sunflower TV, which is a not-for-profit organisation, has been designed to offer entertainment and respite for the children of Ukrainian refugees who have been forced to flee their homes. Nearly two thirds of Ukrainian children have been displaced as a result of the war.

Launching on July 1, initially with about 50 episodes, Sunflower TV will include a range of dubbed British children’s programmes such as Peppa Pig, Go Jetters, Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom, Thomas & Friends, Mr Bean: The Animated Series, Jojo and Gran Gran, and Kit and Pup. The channel will also feature shows produced by Ukrainian producers with titles like Brave Bunnies and Eskimo Girl.

Co-ordinated by PACT, the UK trade body representing the UK’s screen sector, a range of organisations have joined forces to set up the dedicated channel offering programmes for young Ukrainian children who now find themselves living in the UK and Europe as a result of the war and children still in Ukraine.

PACT’s chief executive John McVay said: “It’s difficult to imagine the trauma Ukrainian children have suffered as a result of being cruelly uprooted from their homes and communities only to find themselves thousands of miles away living in a country where nothing is familiar.

“Hopefully Sunflower TV can go just a little way in providing them with some kind of light relief or distraction to take their minds off the terrible experiences they’ve been through, even if only momentarily.”

More content will continue to be added after the launch date, including additional shows aimed at six to 11-year-olds, increasing to around 200 hours and which will be available for Ukrainian pre-teens in the UK and across Europe.

Mr McVay added: “Everyone involved has given up their time and rights to their content for nothing and I’m hugely grateful to the support and enthusiasm all parties have shown in making this happen. It really shows that the creative industries can be a force for good.