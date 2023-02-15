The family of a man from Glasgow killed in Ukraine have paid tribute to his bravery.

Jonathan Shenkin died in Ukraine.

Jonathan “Jony” Shenkin, 45, died in December after enlisting in the Ukrainian armed forces.

In a post shared on social media, his brother, Daniel Shenkin, said he had made the “ultimate sacrifice” to uphold values.

"On enlisting in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, he made the ultimate sacrifice to defend values we all believe in," he said, adding he “died a hero in an act of bravery as a paramedic”.

Ukrainian soldiers near Bakhmut, Ukraine.

“Throughout his life he took reward in helping others, whether it be through volunteer work, training authorities, close protection or rescue. As well as volunteering his skills during natural disasters in the Philippines, he devoted much of his time to good causes."

He is survived by his son and daughter, to whom his brother said he was “devoted".

His wife, Mhey Shenkin, paid tribute to him as a “hero”.

"You’re a hero. You serve well in Ukraine country. Rest in peace, Jonathan Jeffrey "Jony" Shenkin,” she wrote.

Eva Shenkin, believed to be a relative, posted a picture of him on social media with the caption “He had a beautiful smile”.

His friend, Quinton Coetzee, said: “My brother in arms sacrificed all for what he believed. So many talk the talk but this man walked the walk to the end.”

Born in Glasgow, Mr Shenkin lived in London and Malta and later joined the Israeli army. He also ran his own security business, working in countries including Oman, Somalia, Iraq and Afghanistan. He was believed to have been based in the Philippines for some time.

Mr Shenkin’s brother said he had received a medal for "Valour In Combat" in Ukraine.

Eight British men have now died in combat in Ukraine. Andrew Bagshaw, 48 and Christopher Parry, 28 were the latest men to have been confirmed dead in Ukraine last month.

The pair went to volunteer in Ukraine to help with the civilian evacuation and humanitarian efforts.

Mr Parry, a running coach from Cheltenham, had previously said he had been driving to towns and villages on the frontline to evacuate local residents. Meanwhile, Mr Bagshaw, a dual New Zealand/British national, is reportedly to have travelled to Ukraine from New Zealand and had been delivering aid and evacuating citizens.

Other British citizens killed in the conflict include Simon Lingard, who died in November, as well as Jordan Gatley, 24, who died in June after leaving the British army three months earlier. Meanwhile former soldier Scott Sibley, 36, died in April and Craig Mackintosh, from Norfolk, was killed while volunteering as a medic in Ukraine in August shortly after aid worker Paul Urey, who died while being detained by Russian-backed separatists.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson said they were supporting Mr Shenkin’s family, and were in contact with local authorities. Official FCDO advice warns that British citizens should not travel to Ukraine, stating there is a “real risk to life”.