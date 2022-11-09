Emotional tributes paid to Briton who died fighting Putin's invaders in Ukraine

Ex-Para Simon Lingard “died fighting for what he believed in” on Monday, his loved ones said.

The Foreign Office confirmed it is supporting the family of a British national who died in the war-torn country.

The Ukrainian military has offered to bring him back to England, Mr Lingard’s relatives added.

Simon Lingard (r) with two of his comrades in arms (family handout)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Lingard, from Great Harwood, Lancashire, is believed to be the third Briton to die while fighting in Ukraine following Russia's invasion of the country on February 24.

Jordan Gatley, 24, died in June after leaving the British army in March, while former soldier Scott Sibley, 36, died in April.

His family has also set up a fundraising page asking for support to give him “the greatest well deserved send-off”.

Writing on the GoFundMe page, they said: “As most people are aware my dad, Simon Lingard, (Grimmy) sadly lost his life in Ukraine on Monday November 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My dad was an inspiration to all who knew him, a real life hero who died fighting for what he believed in. He was loved and adored by so many, a true representation of what a soldier should be.”

They described being “absolutely heartbroken” at their loss.

In June, ex-British soldier Jordan Gatley was hailed a hero by both his family and an adviser to the war-torn country’s president after he was killed while fighting in Ukraine.

Mr Gatley was shot dead in the city of Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad