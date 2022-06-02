Ukraine-Russia: Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky says 243 children have been killed in war

The war, which has been raging in the country for almost 100 days, has also seen almost 450 children injured, while others are missing.

Mr Zelensky said: “During the 98 days of the Russian invasion, 689 children were injured as a result of the occupiers’ attacks. And these are only those we know about. We do not yet have all the information from the territory that is currently occupied.

"But from what is known today, 446 children were injured, 243 children died and 139 went missing.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky says 243 children have died so far in the war.

He added: “Eternal memory to everyone whose life was taken away by the Russian war against us against Ukrainians, against Ukraine.”

President Zelensky also said 200,000 children were among the Ukrainians who had been forcefully taken to Russia. The number includes children from orphanages, children taken with their parents and those separated from their families.

He said: “The purpose of this criminal policy is not just to steal people, but to make those who are deported forget about Ukraine and unable to return.”

In a video address to the Luxembourg Parliament on Thursday morning, Mr Zelensky said he believed Ukraine had already become a “de facto member of the EU”.

“I believe that Ukraine is already showing by its actions that it meets the European criteria,” he said.