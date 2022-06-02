Ukraine-Russia: Decision to give up nuclear weapons was a mistake, says Ukrainian MP

Speaking at the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday, Ukrainian MP and leader of the liberal Voice party, Kira Rudik, also warned parts of the global south could be tipped into famine if the grain – in particular wheat – is not released from Ukraine.

Ms Rudik, who is visiting Scotland after a recent trip to Davos, was pictured holding a gun in her office during the early days of the war.

A boy scooters past bomb destroyed buildings that are waiting to be demolished in Borodianka, Ukraine. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The Ukrainian parliamentarian thanked the people of the UK and Scotland for their support during the war, but called for better working relationships between Ukraine and the UK to help ensure the right help is sent to the war-torn region.

Her visit comes after the SNP appeared to soften their stance on their opposition to nuclear weapons, with MP Alyn Smith indicating the party may not sign the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) to gain membership of Nato.

Asked whether having a nuclear deterrent would have made a difference to the war in Ukraine, Ms Rudik was unequivocal.

She said: "Ukraine had the third largest arsenal of nuclear weapons in the world. We gave it up for the peace in the whole world, which was quite a romantic move, and for the security guarantees from the UK, US and Russia.

"In 2014 when we were first attacked, these security guarantees were not executed on."

Asked whether it was a mistake to have given up Ukraine's nuclear weapons, Ms Rudik said "Yes”.

"Even having one rocket and saying we have it hidden somewhere, but we wouldn't tell you where it is, but we will be able to hit you with it would be a restriction for [Russian president Vladimir] Putin to attack,” she said.

"For us even having somewhere in the back pocket would make a huge difference."

Ukraine is a major producer of grain, with a total of 80 million tonnes produced last year, according to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), along with being the world’s largest producer of sunflower oil.

But the Russian invasion of the country has resulted in ports being blocked and a halt being placed on exports.

Gro Intelligence, a company that specialises in predicting food security trends, told the UN Security Council that just ten weeks of wheat were available in the world’s stores.

“Before the war, Ukraine was top three of the countries producing grains – wheat, sunflower oil, tomatoes and corn,” Ms Rudik said.

Exports that could feed the rest of the world, the MP said, were stuck in ports in Ukraine with “no way of getting them out”.

“In ten weeks, we are facing famine, especially for countries in the [global] south,” she said.

“We need a unified approach to help unblock our ports and help get all this harvest out.”