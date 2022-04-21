Ukraine-Russia: £29m raised in Scotland for Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine appeal

Mykhaila and her daughter from Loubny, central Ukraine, at the Polish border.

The total raised for the DEC appeal across the UK has reached £300m.

DEC said half of the first £75m to be used in initial six months of the conflict will be spent on relief efforts inside Ukraine with the remainder allocated to neighbouring countries. Remaining funds will be allocated and spent over the next three years to provide long term assistance to help the community rebuild after disasters.

The £29 million total for Scotland includes a £2 million contribution from the Scottish Government, £1 million from energy company, SSE, as well as smaller donations from the public.

Inside Ukraine, the British Red Cross will provide primary health care services including war wounded kits, surgical team training for the wounded, supplying medicine and materials for authorities to assist caring for wounded civilians and internally displaced persons as well as, first aid training and psychological support sessions in shelters. They also plan to distribute key relief items including sleeping mats, hygiene materials, temporary shelter through tarpaulins for urgent repairs to homes, provision of bottled water and food assistance.

Meanwhile, Save the Children is providing mobile health units, medical equipment, nutrition support and safe drinking water for people affected by the war.

Oxfam will provide improved access to water and sanitation facilities for refugees in Poland, as well as gender-based violence and psycho-social support services, safe spaces and legal assistance, while ActionAid, through local partners, will provide cash support to help refugees meet their basic needs. They will also target women and girls who may be at risk of gender-based violence and trafficking by providing protection services.

In Hungary, Christian Aid is providing shelter, safe spaces for refugees to receive trauma care, information on rights, food and multi-purpose cash, while in Moldova, CARE International will be training volunteers on psychological first aid and will be supporting the establishment of arrival spaces and enable services for first line responders. Action Against Hunger is distributing food for refugees and host communities and providing nutrition support in refugee centres and border crossings.

Also across the Ukrainian border in Romania, World Vision will provide refugees in camps with food, hygiene and dignity kits, shelter and temporary sanitation. Plan International will provide children and family support hubs at border sites and transit routes, protection referrals, gender-based violence and child protection information and outreach, dignity kits and other essential items.

DEC chief executive, Saleh Saeed, said: “DEC charities have been quickly and efficiently scaling up their work to help people inside Ukraine and refugees fleeing over the border. We are seeing the real impact of the work they are doing, whether that is incubators for babies born under bombardment in Ukraine or vital protection work to ensure that vulnerable refugees are kept safe as they flee the conflict.