Ukraine-Russia: Day five of HGV driver's diary - 'I have a good bottle of whisky for the guards at the border'

Edinburgh-based HGV driver Robert Marshall is transporting a lorry load of aid to Moldova, where thousands of Ukrainians have fled since war broke out.

By Jane Bradley
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 4:55 am

Mr Marshall is working with charity Teech to distribute the aid where it is most needed in Moldova. Here is his latest diary chapter:

Day five

"We got off the ferry in Holland, then the convoy drove pretty much non stop through Germany, arriving in Austria for breakfast, Hungary for lunch and finally into Romania late at night for tea, a shower and a hotel room.

The convoy makes its way through Romania, on the way to Moldova.

"I’m now used to getting asked for bribes by the customs officers and being held for a ridiculous amount of time whilst our paperwork gets scrutinised. It wasn’t too bad this time. We sailed through the Hungarian border, but had to bribe the Romanian guard with sweets, which was a new one on me.

"We have had two lorries break down out of the original nine that started the trip. One, we managed to get going again and the other is in a garage in Hungary and hopefully will get going again soon.

"There has been lots of local support for us in the villages as we’ve passed through – plenty of waving and thumbs ups, which is nice.

Robert Marshall is taking aid to Moldova. LORRY DRIVER - ROBERT MARSHALL (JANE BRADLEY STORY) DRIVING TO MOLDOVA WITH SUPPLIES/AID FOR REFUGEES LOADS HIS LORRY TO HEAD TO MOLDOVA WITH TEECH CHARITY

"Now, we have been waiting at the Moldovan border for more than six hours. There are huge queues. Every sixth car waiting to get out was Ukrainian, cars full of mums and kids – lots of waves and blown kisses.

"I have a good bottle of whisky for the guards at the border when we get to the front.”

