Ukraine-Russia: Day three of HGV driver’s journey to take aid to Moldova

Mr Marshall is working with charity Teech to distribute the aid where it is most needed in Moldova. Here is his latest diary chapter:

Day three

“After driving through England and a night sleeping in my cab at a motorway service station, I loaded the last of the aid for my truck at UCH Logistics, where they gave us 22 pallets of aid. They were marvellous people who said that if I'd had another truck, they would have filled it again.

Robert Marshall is taking aid to Moldova. LORRY DRIVER - ROBERT MARSHALL (JANE BRADLEY STORY) DRIVING TO MOLDOVA WITH SUPPLIES/AID FOR REFUGEES LOADS HIS LORRY TO HEAD TO MOLDOVA WITH TEECH CHARITY

“I then drove to Colchester and parked up, ready for an early start at 4am. I drove to the Teech yard – the charity I am working with on this aid trip – and met everyone who is on the drive – nine vehicles in total, all filled to capacity with food heaters, mattresses, sleeping bags, blankets, warm clothes – and at least three or four tonnes of nappies and wipes.

“Once we go to the ferry port, it took about two hours to get us all through customs. There were no real issues, it’s just an increase in volume due to the P&O ferries debacle. We will arrive at the Hook of Holland in a couple of hours.

“On the ferry, we did a quick headcount as trying to keep drivers together is like herding cats. Then we'll push on through the night, travelling through Germany, Austria and Hungary. Our first stop is at a hotel in the eastern side and then we’ll go on to Romania.”

