Theatre bombing:

Hundreds of people are still missing after a Russian airstrike on a theatre in Mariupol, the south-eastern city which has been under constant shelling for close to three weeks.

Around 130 people have been rescued from the rubble of the Drama Theatre since Wednesday’s attack, although intensive street fighting is hampering those efforts.

As many as 1,000 men, women and children were thought to have taken shelter in the basement of the building in an attempt to avoid Russian airstrikes. It is understood the shelter remained intact following the bombing.

Satellite images taken before the building’s destruction shows the Russian word for ‘children’ written in giant letters on its exterior in an apparent attempt to protect it from shelling.

Border tensions:

Russia drew warnings from NATO after it launched airstrikes on a major military base close to the alliance’s border at Poland, killing at least 35 people and injuring 134 others.

Russian shelling all but destroyed a theatre in Mariupol, leaving hundreds of people trapped in its basement. Picture: Azov Battalion

The Kremlin said attacks on western supply lines into Ukraine were “legitimate targets” just hours before the airstrikes on the Yavoriv base to the far west of the country.

The UK said the incident marked a “significant escalation” of the conflict, given it took place less than 10 miles from the Polish border.

The facility has long been used to train Ukrainian military personnel, often with instructors from the US and other NATO members.

NATO:

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said his country had to accept that the "door of NATO" had closed.

Addressing a meeting of the northern European security coalition's joint expeditionary force, he said: "For years we have been hearing about the alleged open door, but we have also heard now that we cannot enter.”

One of Vladimir Putin's demands before launching Russia’s offensive on Ukraine was that its membership of the alliance should be ruled out indefinitely.

The significant concession by Mr Zelensky raised hopes for diplomatic progress, but the intensity of the Russian attacks has not subsided since.

China:

In a video call with China’s president, Xi Jinping, his US counterpart, Joe Biden, warned that there would be “implications and consequences” for Beijing if it provides material support to Russia in its war on Ukraine.

The two leaders spoke for nearly two hours, during which Mr Biden underscored his support for a “diplomatic resolution” to the crisis.

The White House did not confirm or deny whether Mr Xi gave Mr Biden any assurances that China would not provide military assistance to Russia.

A senior US administration official described the call between the two leaders as "direct, substantive and detailed" but there was no condemnation from China of Vladimir Putin.

Safe refuge:

The Scottish Government became the first super sponsor in the UK scheme for Ukrainians seeking refuge from the bloodshed in their homeland.

The scheme, which provides temporary accommodation for families, removes the need for refugees to be matched to a named individual before they are cleared to travel to the UK.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has previously said Scotland could welcome 3,000 refugees as “an immediate step.”

More than 150,000 people have registered interest in the UK government's Homes for Ukraine scheme, but charity said those hoping to host refugees need clarity.

