Ukraine-Russia: Vladimir Putin has embarked on ‘deadly war of attrition’, UK intelligence chief warns

Lieutenant General Sir Jim Hockenhull said the Kremlin has been forced to switch tactics, turning to the “reckless and indiscriminate” use of firepower which will inevitably lead to more civilian casualties. The Russians have “enormous” stocks of artillery ammunition and could maintain their bombardment for weeks in an attempt to force Ukraine into submission, Western officials say.

The warning comes as Russian president Vladimir Putin addressed troops at a mass rally of 200,000 people to mark the annexation of Crimea as continued shelling hampered attempts to evacuate civilians from Mariupol.

Gen Hockenhull said that, more than three weeks into the campaign, it is clear the Kremlin has still not achieved any of its initial objectives.

The Ukrainian city of Lviv has come under attack from Russian forces (Photo by Getty Images)

“It has been surprised by the scale and ferocity of Ukrainian resistance and has been bedevilled by problems of its own making,” he said. “Russian operations have changed. Russia is now pursuing strategy of attrition. This will involve the reckless and indiscriminate use of firepower.

“This will result in increased civilian casualties, disruption of Ukrainian infrastructure and intensify the humanitarian crisis.”

Lviv mayor Andriy Sadovyi said several missiles hit a facility for repairing military planes near the city's international airport and also damaged a bus repair site.

Shelling around the capital of Kyiv also continued as the number of refugees estimated to have fled exceeded 3.4 million.

Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky told Russia’s Interfax news agency that Moscow and Kyiv are "somewhere halfway" when it comes to demilitarisation of Ukraine as part of the ongoing negotiation process between the parties – but added that a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents could only take place once the text of any peace treaty had been finalised.

In Moscow, Russian president Vladimir Putin made a rare public appearance since the invasion began, to praise troops at a flag-waving rally at a Moscow stadium to mark eight year’s since Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

"Shoulder to shoulder, they help and support each other," Mr Putin said. "We have not had unity like this for a long time," he added to cheers from the crowd.

The event included patriotic songs, including a performance of Made in the USSR, with the opening line, "Ukraine and Crimea, Belarus and Moldova, it's all my country."

However, the broadcast cut away from Mr Putin during a speech in what was described later as a “technical problem” with the server, while some reports claimed that attendees said they did not know what the rally was for and had been bussed there from their places of work.

Meanwhile, the desperate search continues for hundreds of people still missing after Wednesday’s theatre bombing in the besieged city of Mariupol.

Officials from Mariupol, where a theatre sheltering civilians was hit by Russian strikes on Wednesday, said more than 2,200 people had been killed in the city, with 600 killed or injured in the theatre attack. However, Ukraine’s human rights chief said rescuers have freed 130 people, but warned that up to 1,300 remain trapped. No bodies have been found, while only one person has been found with serious injuries.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said authorities in Mariupol are struggling to establish humanitarian corridors due to ongoing shelling.

The UK Government armed forces minister, James Heappey, said on Friday the early-morning attack on Lviv showed Russia was broadening its strikes.

Mr Heappey said indiscriminate shelling on cities were "very probably" war crimes and said the Russian President bears the ultimate "culpability" for atrocities.

"The areas of Ukrainian territory that have been taken by the Russians haven't changed for a week or so. The Russians are way behind in their plan; they are failing to achieve their military objectives and that may be some cause for optimism," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"But what that doesn't show is that in the cities that are besieged, Mariupol, most concerningly, but Kharkiv, Sumy and others as well there is just this incredible weight of artillery fire being used indiscriminately to flatten those cities irrespective of who is beneath the shells as they fall."

There was fresh outrage at the alleged war crimes being committed by Mr Putin.

Mr Heappey warned that "every single person" in the military chain of command could be prosecuted for war crimes as he hit out at the "barbaric tactic" of trying to destroy a city forces have been unable to seize militarily.

He said: "The evidence being gathered points very much towards war crimes being committed in Ukraine. The culpability for war crimes sits absolutely with the leader of the Russian government, the man who decided to do all of this in the first place,"

No causalities were immediately reported in the strikes on Lviv, which has had its population swelled by some 200,000 people seeking refuge from attacks across Ukraine.

The mayor of Maripol has said that up to 80 per cent of residential buildings are either damaged or destroyed and 30 per cent of them cannot be restored.

He said: "There’s no city centre left. There isn’t a small piece of land in the city that doesn’t have signs of war.”

The deputy mayor of Mariupol, Sergei Orlov, said he believed around 600 people had been injured or killed in the bombing, but said official figures had not yet been collected. Overall, he said, around 2,200 people are believed to have died in the city.

In an interview with a French television channel, Mr Orlov said: “The city is constantly bombed. [The theatre] was a huge centre where a lot of people were sheltered. We think there were 800 people, 100 people have come out. We think about 600 people suffered from this bombing but we don't know who was killed, injured.

“The city has been under siege for more than 15 days, the civilians will not be able to endure the situation for long. But I am convinced that our soldiers will continue to protect the city as much as possible.”

A lengthy meeting between US president Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping took place on video call.

Chinese state media reported Xi as saying on the call that "the Ukraine crisis is something that we don't want to see".

Speaking to reporters after another day of peace talks, Mr Medinsky said: "The only thing I can say is that before speaking about the leaders' meeting, the delegations of negotiators need to draft and agree the text of the treaty, after which the text of the treaty based on our proposals should be initiated by the foreign ministers, and, consequently, it [the treaty] will be approved by the governments.

"Only after that, it makes sense to speak about a summit of the heads of these states.”

