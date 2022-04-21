The data has been published by the Home Office and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities.

It does not include the data from the 2,137 visas issued under the direct sponsorship of the Scottish Government

The scheme allows Ukrainian nationals and their family members to come to the UK if they have a named sponsor.

A bus passes The Clutha Bar in Glasgow which has the flag of Ukraine painted onto a wall above the bar.

Visas have been issued to local authorities based on the postcode of the sponsor’s address, or of the accommodation address if the applicant is not staying with the sponsor.

Not all records of visas have a postcode that has been mapped to a local authority area, but the number of records excluded is less than 1%.

Edinburgh has the most number of visas issued by the UK Government, with more than double anywhere else in Scotland.

The data is provisional and is likely to include some duplicate records, so may not be an exact record of the number of individuals who have been issued visas.

The data does not contain the number of visas issued through the Ukraine Family Scheme, which allows applicants to join family members or extend their stay in the UK.

Here is the number of visas for each council area in Scotland.

Aberdeen 52 Aberdeenshire 83 Angus 54 Argyll & Bute 62 Clackmannanshire 7 Edinburgh 287 Dumfries & Galloway 56 Dundee City 28 East Ayrshire 26 East Dunbartonshire 17 East Lothian 48 East Renfrewshire 18 Falkirk 27 Fife 130 Glasgow 115 Inverclyde 21 Midlothian 33 North Ayrshire 15 North Lanarkshire 43 Perth & Kinross 99 Renfrewshire 33 Scottish Borders 39 South Ayrshire 29 South Lanarkshire 44 Stirling 59 Highland 84 Moray 45 West Lothian 48

The following local authorities are areas where fewer than five visas have been issued. The exact total has been withheld for data disclosure purposes.

Na h-Eileanan Siar Orkney Islands Shetland Islands West Dunbartonshire

In addition, 2,137 visas have been issued under the direct sponsorship of the Scottish Government and 392 by the Welsh Government.