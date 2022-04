The Auschwitz Memorial announced the death of Vanda Semyonovna Obiedkova.

The Jewish organisation Chabad.org reported that her daughter shared the news after arriving with the rest of her family at a safe location, saying she died on April 4, pleading for water in a freezing basement.

She was 10 years old when the Nazis occupied Mariupol and killed thousands of Jews in a single day, including her mother.

Burned vehicles are seen at the destroyed part of the Illich Iron & Steel Works Metallurgical Plant, as smoke rises from the Metallurgical Combine Azovstal during heavy fighting, in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine.