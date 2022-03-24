Ukraine conflict: Russian diplomat Dmitry Polyanskiy claims Russia have the right to press the nuclear button if threatened by Nato

Dmitry Polyanskiy, the Russian deputy ambassador to the UN has said Russia ‘have the right to press the nuclear button if threatened by Nato'

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 11:29 am

Polyanskiy, told Sky News nations had to 'calculate all the possible outcomes' when dealing with a nuclear nation.

Asked if Putin was right to hold the prospect of nuclear war over the rest of the world, Mr Polyanskiy said: "If Russia is provoked by NATO, if Russia is attacked by NATO, why not, we are a nuclear power.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Ukraine conflict: Large Russian ship, the Orsk, destroyed by Ukrainian military ...
Dmitry Polyanskiy, the Russian deputy ambassador to the UN, told Sky News nations had to 'calculate all the possible outcomes' when dealing with a nuclear nation.

"I don't think it's the right thing to be saying. But it's not the right thing to threaten Russia, and to try to interfere. So when you're dealing with a nuclear power, of course, you have to calculate all the possible outcomes of your behaviour."

'They're here' Ukrainian orphans finally arrive in the UK en route to Scotland thanks to Dnipro Kids charity

A host of European leaders and the US president are in Brussels to discuss the latest response to the war in Ukraine as Western leaders try to remain united in the face of Russian aggression.

UkraineNATOScotlandWestern