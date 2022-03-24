Polyanskiy, told Sky News nations had to 'calculate all the possible outcomes' when dealing with a nuclear nation.

Asked if Putin was right to hold the prospect of nuclear war over the rest of the world, Mr Polyanskiy said: "If Russia is provoked by NATO, if Russia is attacked by NATO, why not, we are a nuclear power.

Dmitry Polyanskiy, the Russian deputy ambassador to the UN, told Sky News nations had to 'calculate all the possible outcomes' when dealing with a nuclear nation.

"I don't think it's the right thing to be saying. But it's not the right thing to threaten Russia, and to try to interfere. So when you're dealing with a nuclear power, of course, you have to calculate all the possible outcomes of your behaviour."