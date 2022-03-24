Sharing images and a video on social media, the Ukrainian military claim a large Russian ship has been destroyed near the southern port city of Berdyansk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The post claims: “The Orsk large landing ship of the Black Sea Fleet of the occupiers has been destroyed in the port of Berdyansk captured by Russia.

According to media reports in Ukraine one Russian ship has sunk and two others are on fire, after an ammunition depot and a fuel warehouse were hit. It has not possible to confirm this information from external sources however images and footage show a significant fire with a video appearing to show a missile hitting a boat.

Russia captured Berdyansk weeks ago and has been using the port for refuelling. It lies between Crimea and the besieged city of Mariupol.

European leaders will today meet at a G7, Nato and European Union summit later today, one month into the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian military claim a number of ships have been hit in the occupied Russian port Berdyansk.

US President Joe Biden will be joining European leaders at the summit and is expected to announce a raft of new sanctions against Russia, with Nato members expected to ramp up military forces in Eastern Europe.