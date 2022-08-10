Sign up to our World Explained newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have also launched a criminal case against her on the charge of spreading false information about Russian armed forces, her lawyer said on social media.

The case against Marina Ovsyannikova was launched under a law, enacted after the February 24 invasion of Ukraine, that penalises statements against the military, lawyer Dmitry Zakhvatov said.

If convicted, she faces up to 15 years in prison.

Protest from Marina Ovsyannikova, an editor at Channel One.

Mr Zakhvatov told the independent news site Meduza the case is likely linked to a protest Ms Ovsyannikova staged last month, holding a banner that said “(Russian President Vladimir) Putin is a killer, his soldiers are fascists”.

After the raid, Ms Ovsyannikova is expected to be brought into the Investigative Committee for questioning, he said on Telegram.

Ms Ovsyannikova used to work as a producer with Russian state-funded Channel One.

She was charged with disparaging the Russian military and fined 30,000 roubles (around £223.40 at the time).

After quitting her job, Ms Ovsyannikova became somewhat of an activist, staging anti-war pickets and speaking out against the conflict.

In a video after her protest she said she was ashamed to work for what she called Kremlin propaganda saying: "I'm ashamed that I allowed myself to tell lies from the television screen. Ashamed that I allowed Russians to be turned into zombies.”

She was fined two more times in recent weeks for disparaging the military in a critical Facebook post and comments she made at a court where opposition figure Ilya Yashin was remanded into custody pending trial on spreading false information about the military.