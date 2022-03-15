Protest from Marina Ovsyannikova, an editor at Channel One.

The woman ran on with a sign behind the Chanel 1 presenter which read: "No war, stop the war, don't believe the propaganda, they are lying to you here."

During the broadcast she shouted: “No to war! Stop the war!" before the broadcast cut early to a recorded news report.

The group, OVD-Info, posted on its website that Ms Ovsyannikova, who identified herself as an employee of the station, was taken into police custody.

Ms Ovsyannikova spoke out against the war in a video on OVD-Info's website.

The moment was a risky protest in a country where independent media has been blocked or shuttered and it has become illegal to contradict the government's narrative of the war.

The editor has been thanked for her actions on social media, with a video on the her social media recorded before her protest showing her calling events in Ukraine a "crime".

In the video she also said she was ashamed to work for what she called Kremlin propaganda saying: "I'm ashamed that I allowed myself to tell lies from the television screen. Ashamed that I allowed Russians to be turned into zombies.”

Speaking in a video address early on Tuesday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky praised Ms Ovsyannikova.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently signed into law a measure that criminalises the spread of information that is considered by the Kremlin to be "fake" news.